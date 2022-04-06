On April 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the Black Stags Matter: March, Walk & Listen: Wellness into Action is going to be held for the faculty, staff and students at Fairfield.

The event is sponsored by Fairfield University’s Health & Wellness Committee, which is comprised of our colleagues from different departments in Student Life (e.g., Counseling and Psychological Services, Leslie C. Quick Jr. Recreation Complex, Campus Ministry, The Student Health Center, Student Diversity and Multicultural Affairs, and the Office of the Dean of Students, etc.) as well as HR, Public Safety, The Kelley Center, The Murphy Center, EGAN SON, just to name a few.

Specifically, the Mental Health & Stress Subcommittee (of the larger committee) are spearheading this event.

The members of this sub committee include: Chair Clinesha D. Johnson, Psy.D. & Co-Chair: Carole Pomarico. Event Chairs also include Clinesha D. Johnson, Psy.D., associate Director for student support in the dean of students office and Eli Olken-Dann, director of recreation.

According to associate director for student support Clinesha D. Johnson, Psy.D., The Fairfield University Health & Wellness Committee “firmly believes that Black Lives Matter.”

Johnson explains the mission statement of the Health and Wellness committee “aligns with Fairfield’s Ignatian values of Cura Personalis (Care for the entire person).”

This calls for the Health & Wellness committee to “foster a positive, collaborative and inclusive environment for members of our campus community, in addition to promoting activities and initiatives that advance physical, mental, spiritual and intellectual well-being.”

Thus, the Health & Wellness committee “invites the Fairfield University community to walk alongside our faculty, staff, and students of color, in the Black Stags Matter Wellness Walk.” Johnson continues, “we vigorously support our campus community of color, who have been marginalized and feel their voices for cultural change on campus are not being heard.”

Johnson expresses, “We are taking this opportunity to lift up the voices and lives of our Black campus community, and promote racial and social justice.”

More information about this event is to be relayed in the near future.