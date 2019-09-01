On May 4, 2019, Claire Monahan ’20 was sworn in as the 72nd Fairfield University Student Association President. As such, Monahan, in agreement with The Mirror’s editorial board, has made the decision to step down from her role as executive editor of The Mirror to give her sole focus to her term as president.

Monahan leaves after multiple years on The Mirror having served in a variety of roles. She began as Coffee Break editor in the spring semester of 2017, then moved

on to serve as news editor from the fall of 2017 to February 2019. She spent the remainder of the semester as executive editor until deciding to step down shortly before her inauguration.

Monahan has contributed the following statement on her decision:

After three years on staff at The Mirror I have decided to leave the paper. When I was elected as the Fairfield University Students Association President in February,

the staff and I outlined a procedure for me to continue as executive editor while I was President-elect.

I wanted to thank all of the editors and writers who I’ve had the pleasure of working with over my time at The Mirror. I especially want to thank Editor-in-Chief Lexi Thimble ‘20 for always being so kind and encouraging. I can’t believe that I’ll actually miss the long Tuesday nights spent at The Mirror.

After consulting with my Vice President Noelle Guererra ‘21, my executive cabinet and the FUSA advisors, I have decided that in order to serve the student body

to the best of my ability I had to leave The Mirror and