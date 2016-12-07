After lacing up their sneakers, Stags in ugly sweaters could be spotted running and walking through campus on Dec. 4.

The Ugly Sweater 5K, put on by Colleges against Cancer, raised over $250 and had 25 participants register, according to CAC President Lydia Dupree ‘18.

“As I have had loved ones affected by cancer and have seen how much Relay brings everyone in the community together, I was immediately interested when I heard about CAC my freshman year,” said Dupree about her reasoning for joining CAC.

Although the club has participated in similar events like Making Strides of Westport in October, this year’s Ugly Sweater 5K was the first of it’s kind. Students began at the John A. Barone Campus Center green and completed a course extending to the Townhouses, behind the Quad, out the Barlow Road exit, through The Village and ending outside of the BCC. Upon completing the 5K, students returned to the BCC finish line.

“The best part about this 5K is that all of the proceeds are going to a really great cause,” said participant Cate Haggerty ‘19.

Registration for the event cost $10 and supplied participants with food and a raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets were purchased for $1. All proceeds from the event were donated to the American Cancer Society. According to Dupree, the event served a dual purpose.

“We’re trying to raise awareness for both the club and for Relay for Life,” said Dupree.

For Kim DeRosa ‘17, the Ugly Sweater 5K offered a way to give back to an organization she is passionate about.

“I’m a nursing student and I want to do oncology when I get older,” said DeRosa. “I just wanted to help the cause.”

Decked out in a green penguin sweater and elf socks, Marla Walton ‘19 found the event both fun and rewarding.

“I think it’s a great way to get in the holiday spirit and raise money for the American Cancer Society,” said Walton.

As far as the concept, CAC Vice President Jessica Lowney ‘18 found that with upcoming events such as Midnight Breakfast, students are getting into the holiday spirit.

“I think people are really into ugly sweaters,” said Lowney. “A 5K in the cold, you’ve got to jazz it up a little bit.”

In addition to racing, each participant was entered into a raffle with both Relay for Life and CAC prizes including shirts and water bottles.

Among the various ugly sweater wearing participants was Joanna Connors ‘20 who donned a Christmas tree sweater. Following the press of a button, the tree lit up. Connors noted that the cause is one that she “truly cares about” and that supporting it through the Ugly Sweater 5K is “a great idea.”

While the event brought students together to run and walk in support of the American Cancer Society, Lowney hoped that CAC offered an entertaining way to give back.

“We hope to get a lot of money for donations, but we just want people to have fun,” Lowney said.