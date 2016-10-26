Thursday, 10/20

11:29 p.m.- At Townhouses 12 block, two individuals walking around with beer were identified and documented. The students were referred to Student Conduct.

Friday, 10/21

11:48 a.m.- A burglary was reported in Donnarumma Hall. An individual entered a professor’s office and took an iPhone from her purse. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black and red jacket and a backpack.

Sunday 10/23

12:43 a.m. – A student was found with vodka on McInnes Road and was referred to Student Conduct.

1:17 p.m. – A fence was damaged at Townhouses 6 block by the dumpsters. Anyone with any information is encouraged to come forward to the Department of Public Safety or a Resident Assistant.

Tuesday 10/25

1:44 p.m. – An Acura MDX front bumper and grille was struck during the day in the McAuliffe Hall parking lot. No suspect was identified.