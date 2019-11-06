10/29

4:06 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident occured in Aloysius P. Kelley Center Parking lot. No injuries were reported.

8:41 p.m.

Vandalism to the fourth floor hallway in 47 Mahan Road was reported by Residence Life. It included damage to walls and broken bottles in hallway. Student responsible was identified and referred to Student Conduct.

10/31

9:12 p.m.

In the process of dispersing a large crowd in John C. Dolan Hall, narcotics and alcohol were found. Students in the room were referred to Student Conduct.

1:59 p.m.

Student found in possession of a controlled substance in Langguth Hall. The student was referred to Student Conduct.

11/3

1:45 a.m.

A non-student previously issued a criminal trespass warning was found on campus at the Townhouses. He was arrested for first degree trespass.