Tuesday 1/23

9:52 p.m. – The smell of marijuana led DPS to Gonzaga Hall where eight students and one non-student were found. This resulted in two charges for possession of drugs

Friday 1/26

11:35 p.m. – A young man got into a physical altercation over a hat. This resulted in documenting students for the altercation over the fight and underage drinking.

Saturday 1/27

12:48 a.m. – A young man got into a fight at the Townhouse 12 block over a hat. The incident was investigated once again and the student was referred to student conduct.

1:25 a.m. – The odor of marijuana was investigated in Regis Hall. No marijuana was uncovered, but a bottle of vodka was. The students involved will report to student conduct.

10:44 p.m. – On Townhouse 8 block, a student woke up to find a male in her house. The male was identified as white with a red beard. When confronted, the individual parted the house and fled the scene, leaving the campus in an Uber to Sacred Heart University. Anyone who has knowledge of this individual is encouraged to contact DPS.

Monday 1/29

1:09 p.m. – A PlayStation 4 was taken from Townhouse 10 block on Saturday evening between 1:30 pm and Sunday 11:30 p.m.

3:50 p.m. – Another theft was reported at the Barone Campus Center on Friday, Jan. 26, a gray Patagonia backpack with orange lining was taken from the ping-pong table area. The backpack contained the student’s laptop and books.