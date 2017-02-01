Wednesday, 1/25

2:38 p.m.- Public Safety responded to disorderly conduct involving a Fairfield Prep Student. The student tore up a ticket he received from DPS and threw the ticket on the ground. The individual was referred to student conduct at Fairfield Prep.

Thursday 1/26

9:55 a.m.- Public Safety responded to disorderly conduct involving two Fairfield Prep students who plastered derogatory flyers on cars in the parking lot. The individuals were referred to student conduct at Fairfield Prep.

5:10 p.m.- Public Safety responded to an alcohol violation outside McCormick Hall.The individual was holding a bottle of Burnett’s vodka. The student was referred to student conduct.

Friday 1/27

7:15 p.m.-There was a report of theft at Alumni Hall. Two visiting athletes at a basketball game reported money taken out of their pants while the pants were in the locker room. The theft is under investigation.

Saturday 1/28

12:39 a.m.- Public Safety responded to an assault in the Townhouses. A non-student was arrested for breach of peace. Two additional non-students were also involved in the altercation. The student hosts are being referred to student conduct for guest policy violations. The altercation is still under investigation.

Sunday 1/29

12:10 p.m.- An individual returned a reported lost wallet to Public Safety. The wallet was given back to the owner. The owner then reported between $300 and $330 missing from the wallet. The situation is under investigation.

Monday 1/30

1:48 a.m.- A car was found up against the Barlow gate. The driver was inside the car with the engine running and the car in gear. The driver was unresponsive. An investigation led to the arrest of a man for driving under the influence of alcohol. The individual is not a student at Fairfield University.