Friday, 2/3

10:54 p.m.- A Resident Assistant in Regis Hall contacted Public Safety after smelling a strong odor of marijuana outside of a dorm room. Public Safety also found 31 cans of beer in the room. The Fairfield Police Department was contacted and issued violations for possession of marijuana and alcohol to the student.

Saturday, 2/4

1:45 a.m.- Public Safety was called to the scene of a physical fight between roommates in the Townhouses. Room changes were made and one individual involved was transported to the hospital for evaluations. Fairfield PD was contacted but did not take action. The situation is under investigation.

10:47 p.m.- Public Safety responded to a reported incident of vandalism. A section of a fence near the vicinity of Townhouse 11 block was found damaged. No suspects were apprehended. The situation is under investigation.

Sunday, 2/5

1:00 a.m.- Public Safety responded to a vandalism incident which occurred at the Townhouses. Those involved were high school students. The situation is under investigation.

12:10 a.m.- Public Safety issued an alcohol violation to an individual at the Townhouse 13 block. The student was found with a beer in his backpack and was then referred to student conduct.

1:09 a.m.- Public Safety responded to a strong odor of marijuana in a running vehicle in the Regis Hall parking lot. The vehicle was searched and narcotics were confiscated. Fairfield PD issued a verbal warning to the three students in the vehicle.

1:32 a.m.- Public Safety was called to the Townhouses because a student threw a block of ice through a back porch window. The residents of the Townhouse ran and caught the individual near Rafferty Stadium. The suspect denied all allegations and the situation is under investigation.