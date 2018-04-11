Friday, 4/6

9:32 p.m.

DPS encountered a student with cans of beer inside the John A. Barone Campus Center. The alcohol was confiscated and the student has been referred to student conduct.

Saturday, 4/7

10:56 p.m.

A motor vehicle entered campus at the checkpoint. DPS identified a pipe commonly used for smoking marijuana in the cupholder of the automobile. The pipe was confiscated and the visitor was turned away from campus.

Sunday, 4/8

10:52 a.m.

Residents of a room in Jogues Hall reported someone entering their room while they were asleep. The person did not take anything but watched them while they slept. Students described him as an intoxicated, skinny white male, over 6 foot and very pale. DPS identified the individual and he has been referred to student conduct.

12:34 p.m.

Two roommates had a physical altercation in a townhouse on 11 block. One student did suffer some facial injuries during the fight. The matter has been referred to student conduct.