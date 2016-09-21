Thursday 9/15

9:30 a.m. – A student reported that someone scratched their black Ford SUV while it was parked in the Dolan School of Business parking lot at some point between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

10:50 p.m. – Two individuals, one student and one non-student, were found walking around the Townhouses with a bottle of alcohol. Upon investigation, DPS found a bag of suspected marijuana. The non-student was arrested for possession of marijuana and the student was referred to student conduct for violations.

11:13 p.m. – A student reported a theft of laundry from the laundry room in 47 Mahan Road. 20-30 pieces of clothing were reported missing.

11:26 p.m. – Two students were stopped after they were observed taking wood from the School of Nursing construction site. The students are being referred to student conduct.

Friday 9/16

12:13 a.m. – A non-student was found walking around with vodka behind Townhouses 10 block. The non-student was told not to return to campus after an incident last school year. He was arrested for trespassing and possession of a controlled substance after officers found him to be in possession of cocaine.

Saturday 9/17

1:56 a.m.- Four individuals were found in the Regis parking lot with drug paraphernalia. This led to the discovery of suspected marijuana.

11:51 a.m.- A student was found walking down Leeber Road with 10 cans of beer and was referred to student conduct.

2:29 p.m.- A student was found with an open container by Townhouses 8 block. Upon contact, the student provided DPS with false information about his identity. The student was referred to student conduct.

Sunday 9/18

9:52 a.m.- The fence around the dumpster at the Townhouses 6 block was found damaged again. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact DPS.

3:44 p.m.- A student reported that they were being harassed by former roommates. The matter is currently under investigation.