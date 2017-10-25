Tuesday, 10/17

4:24 a.m.

DPS came across a car parked in the Dolan east parking lot that had a suspected firearm in the back. It turned out to be an airsoft gun owned by a non-student guest. The non-student was asked not to bring the gun back to campus and the student was referred to student conduct for guest violations.

Thursday, 10/19

12:13 a.m.

In Gonzaga Hall, the smell of marijuana led DPS to a room and a cooperative student produced a small amount of suspected marijuana and has been referred to student conduct for violations.

Friday, 10/20

2:25 a.m.

DPS received reports of a possible drunk driver on campus from concerned students. A non-student drove his BMW Sedan through the Barlow gate, causing significant damage to both the vehicle and the gate. The non-student then drove onto 95 where he struck another vehicle and his car subsequently caught on fire. He was arrested for drunk driving and evading. The student host was brought to student conduct for guest policy violations.

Saturday, 10/21

1:44 a.m.

Residence Life notified DPS of the smell of marijuana in a townhouse on the 9 block, where DPS found fire detection equipment tampered with and two 30 packs of beer, one bottle of champagne, one bottle of vodka and eight mini bottles of fireball.

5:37 p.m.

A student reported that he believed that a blue and black North Face jacket was stolen from the Barone Campus Center Information Desk area. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Public Safety or the BCC Info Desk.

Sunday, 10/22

1:57 p.m.

In Campion Hall, a female was seen taking a fall decoration off of a door. Anybody who knows who this female was is encouraged to contact Public Safety.