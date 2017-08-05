In addition to shifts in administrative roles such as the beginning of Mark R. Nemec, PhD’s term as Fairfield University’s ninth president and Dr. Richard Greenwald’s new role as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Donald Gibson, PhD has been named as the new Vice Provost in the Office of Academic Affairs, according to University-wide news release.

Prior to this appointment, Gibson had served as the University’s Dean of the Dolan School of Business for the past six years. Aside from his role as Dean of the DSB, Gibson also served as a management professor in the school, teaching courses in areas such as organizational behavior and leadership.

As Vice Provost, Gibson will assist in the supervision of curriculum and research conducted at the University, as well as serve as a tenured academic advisor to the deans of the four academic colleges, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education.

Gibson will be joining Dr. Christine Siegel, Interim Provost, and Dr. Mary Frances Malone, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, in helping transition Nemec into his new role as President of the University.

More recently, Gibson served as the Special Assistant to the Provost throughout several leadership transitions, such as the initial appointment of the Nemec.

“I look forward to joining with the Provost to enhance Fairfield’s stand-out strengths, its excellent faculty and academic programs. In a time when Universities need to show their value, I’ll bring my experience to bear in meeting that critical challenge,” Gibson said in the emailed news release.

While this transition is taking place, the University will begin their search for a permanent Dean to the School of Business in the Fall of 2017.