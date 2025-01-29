Debunked: Açai is Here to Stay at the Library

Despite chatter among students, the Sambazon açai bowl station located in the DiMenna Nyselius Library is not being replaced after spring break.

It’s unknown how exactly this rumor got started, although the social media app Fizz played a role in its spread with a post expressing student concern gained over 1,600 upvotes. However, Stags Hospitality set the record straight after The Mirror reached out for comment. Food Service Director Ivana Durbic said that the Sambazon and Peet’s Coffee stations are here to stay.

“There are no plans currently to replace the acai concept in the library at this time,” Durbic said. “The açai bowls are a great seller for us, and we have received great feedback from guests in regards to the Peet’s/Sambazon concept since it opened up.”

For the last several days, students on and offline have been discussing a wide-spread rumor that smoothies would soon replace the current açai bowls sold in the library’s cafe area. On Fizz, one student expressed anger over the idea in the Feb. 24 post that spread to thousands.

“This is the last week,” the original poster later commented. “It’s a smoothie thing after break.” Another commenter expressed their concern, stating they “literally survive off of those things in the morning.”

A meal swipe can be used to purchase an açai bowl with granola and three toppings, according to @stagshospitality on Instagram. There are no plans to change this.

Dubric remarked that there are other plans in the works, like the new Bevi seltzer machine in the Tully which has saved over 15,500 plastic water bottles to date.

Durbic added that there are “lots of fun and exciting things coming up.”