Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with music that will warm your heart and fill you with joy. Fairfield University’s Glee Club is set to host its highly anticipated annual Christmas concert, “A Feast of Carols,” on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. This year’s concert promises to be a spectacular celebration of holiday music, blending traditional carols with contemporary favorites in a festive and joyful atmosphere.

The concert season marks an exciting new chapter for the Fairfield University Glee Club, as it is the first holiday concert under the direction of Michael A. Ciavaglia, DMA, a 2004 graduate of Fairfield University and the new Director of Choral Music and Professor of the Practice in Music. Under his expert leadership, the 80-voice ensemble has had an active semester, including a performance at a Mass and a mini-concert at Holy Trinity Church in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

“A Feast of Carols” will be a showcase of the group’s musical versatility and spirit, featuring the beautiful sounds of both the Glee Club’s talented student singers and special musical guests. Beth Palmer, the longtime accompanist for the Glee Club, will once again join the ensemble on both piano and organ, with the added festive flair of a brass quintet. The combination of voices and brass will create an unforgettable atmosphere of holiday cheer.

The concert will highlight a variety of beloved Christmas and holiday songs, including both classic and contemporary carols. According to FairfieldNews, one of the standout pieces of the performance is “Shout for Joy!”, a suite of five Black American spirituals arranged by Robert De Cormier. This powerful and uplifting section of the concert will include timeless favorites like “Rise Up Shepherd and Follow,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” and the title piece, “Shout for Joy!”

​​“My favorite piece from the concert is ‘Shout for Joy.’ It is really upbeat and lively and I love singing pieces with all of the Glee Club to accomplish such a loud, full sound,” said Jane Coppola ‘27, a member of Glee Club and Sweet Harmony. “Additionally, the Chamber Singers will be performing ‘The Huron Carol’ which I am excited to sing as it is a Native American song which we don’t get to do often,” she added.

In addition to the Glee Club, the concert will feature special performances by Sweet Harmony, The Bensonians and The Chamber Singers, all of whom will bring their unique styles to the stage. This will be a particularly special moment for the Chamber Singers, as this will be their first Christmas concert since 2019.

“As a member of Sweet Harmony, I love that we are able to bring pop music to a more classical, choral performance,” said Coppola. “When our concerts are done, the audience often praise Sweet Harmony and the Bensonians as we sing familiar favorites with a lot of personality and showmanship. The acapella pieces are very fun and less formal than a lot of the Glee songs, which I think is a good change of pace.”

A participatory experience, the audience will be invited to join in the celebration by singing along with the Glee Club on some of the traditional carols. This communal aspect will make the concert even more magical, bringing everyone together in the spirit of the season.

“I am super excited for “Feast of Carols,” said Emma Masseli ‘26. “Students should come because it’s a great mix of songs everyone knows and new ones you may not be familiar with.” Tickets for the concert are now available. Fairfield students can purchase tickets for just $5, while general admission tickets are $12. Tickets can be purchased through the Quick Center Box Office.