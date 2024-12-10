Positioned between academic buildings and underclassmen dorms, the Dimenna-Nyselius Library understands the daunting responsibilities of a Fairfield University student during finals week, which hits Stag Country next week. Library staff is continuing its biannual tradition of offering stress-free, academic preparation activities for overwhelmed or simply ambitious students.

“We know that finals is an intense time for students and we want to let them know that the Library and Academic Commons is here to support their whole person,” said Lisa Thornell, Head of Library Outreach & Communications.

Detailed on the library’s blog page as well as Life@Fairfield and the Dimenna-Nyselius Library’s event page, the library is seemingly doing everything it can to make finals week as enjoyable as it can for students, with everything from academic support, free food and socialization opportunities.

The list of activities begins on December 9 with the “Finals Prep: Make a Plan” event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Centered around making a finals week calendar, this event allows students to plan their studious days with a blank calendar sheet and a serene and designated time.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, students are welcome to attend a study session utilizing the Pomodoro technique. According to the library website, this particular study technique demonstrates numerous benefits, such as advanced attention span and concentration, managing the stress of several tasks, improving one’s quality and quantity of work and assisting time management — as well as breaking multitasking habits. Staff members set a timer for four, 25-minute study intervals including five to ten-minute snack and activity breaks in between each session.

The Pomodoro study session runs from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in library room 114.

Studying continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11; Cram Jam, on both the North Benson and Bellarmine campuses, provides students with peer tutoring and citation and research assistance from librarians. Similar to the previous study session, Cram Jam includes snacks, study supplies and de-stress activities such as coloring, kinetic sand and the use of essential oils.

On the North Benson campus, students should visit the Library Cafe and Innovation Lab.

“We want to help students find focus, motivation, and balance as they power through the final days of the semester,” Thornell said.

Additional citation assistance will be available for students during the Donut Worry event on Dec. 12, held in the library’s Research Consultation Room from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. As its name suggests, donuts will also be supplied as a sweet study snack and motivator.

To fulfill its goals of student support, the Dimenna-Nyselius Library will be open for twenty-four hours per day starting at 7:45 a.m. on December 10 and through December 18. ITS Help Desk will also showcase expanded hours: Mon. 12/9 to Thurs. 12/12, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fri 12/13, 8 a.m. to 8pm; Sun. 12/15, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Mon. and Tues. 12/16 to 12/17, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Wed. 12/18, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thurs. 12/19, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Fri. 12/20, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..

“Since the building is very busy at this time, please leave seats free of backpacks and belongings, so others have a place to sit,” their website reads.

Enduring their first Fairfield finals week, first-year students Kiera Stevenson, Sophia Sobol and Maddie Weilage expect themselves to visit the library multiple times to study. “I’m going to use the study rooms with friends to go over materials, and I’m going to study by myself during this week before it gets too busy,” Sobol said. She will also be utilizing the Office of Accessibility for her exams.

Weilage praised a separate asset of the Dimenna-Nyselius Library: tutoring, especially in the Science Center. The Science Center has re-explained confusing topics to Weilage and has offered her practice questions before exams. With an abundance of written essays to complete, Weilage also plans to use the Writing Center for assistance.

“In the past, the Writing Center has [helped] me on my research paper, showing me how to find sources and guiding me to the right ones,” Weilage said. I have also gone for them to edit my papers to make sure I did not miss any mistakes…I will definitely be in there having them check over my essays before I turn them in.”

The library will also be offering free “stuff” during finals week. Study supplies like highlighters and index cards can be found at the Library Services & Information Desk on a first come — first serve basis. Using a Stag Card, students can also borrow items from the library’s “Library of Things,” including phone and laptop chargers, miniature whiteboards, blue light glasses, book stands, lap desks and a personal white noise machine. Free coffee, tea and snacks will also be available every night at 11:30 p.m. at the Library Services & Information Desk.

From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 9, the East Asian Student Association is hosting Ramen O’Clock, inviting students to the library lobby for a cup of hot ramen — also until supplies last.

Each finals week, the library raffles off one VIP Study Room for a student to claim. Thornell stated they began promoting this initiative early this week. Students looking for a quiet place to study, and all to themselves, can visit this link provided by Thornell: VIP Study Room Giveaway Survey.

Seven de-stress events are hosted at the Dimenna-Nyselius Library from December 10 to December 17. Dakota the therapy dog will be present for students on December 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and December 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.. “Book Cafe: Book Swap & Chat” is taking place Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Room 114, hosting a “casual chat about books over coffee and muffins.” Participating students are asked to bring a gently-used book or books to trade for a new read over the break.

A sneak peek into the Winter Book Challenge will also be presented during this hour.

The Fairfield University Art Museum is hosting a Paint and Sip from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 13. In Room 114, students can paint holiday cards and snowflakes while enjoying a mug of hot cocoa. Yule Log Study Break over finals weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. provides a relaxing experience for busy students, while Rip, Rage and Relax on December 16 and a Group Scream on Dec. 17 give students a chance to truly let out their frustrations.

A full list of library events can be found on their blog page, thednlreport.fairfield.edu. This link will also be posted to the library’s Life@Fairfield page as a news story.

Despite this long array of Stag support offered by Dimenna-Nyselius Library staff this winter, Thornell explained that they are not done planning. “We use the blog so we can update it with more information throughout the days leading up,” she said. “For example, I am waiting on confirmation of Peet’s Coffee hours to post, as well as the specific times [we are] able to open up classrooms or tutoring areas for more study space. I may add one more therapy dog event as well.

“We are also adding some interactive things to the lobby like a board with [notes] of encouragement for one day. And on another day we are asking students to share their favorite Fairfield memories of 2024.”

Library staff are in the process of creating flyers for each event and digital promotions. They will also be emailing this information to first-year students as a part of their Personal Librarian Program Outreach.