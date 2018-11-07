The Department of Public Safety is implementing a new system to check identification cards at various events and areas on campus. The system, created by the company Intellicheck, is called Age ID and makes it easier than ever for campus officers to spot fake IDs.

The system comes in the form of an application for mobile devices such as iPhones or iPads and will be placed in every DPS patrol car on campus. The application not only quickly identifies the validity of the license, but also allows officers to see how many times the ID was scanned. This means that, at future events, there will be no more ability for students to sneakily pass IDs back to their friends in line.

Age ID eliminates the possibility of a student who was kicked out of an event to gain re-entry. Officers can ban an ID with the touch of a button, meaning, if the ID gets scanned a second time, they will know if the identification has been prohibited from the event.

The system will be implemented at places on campus such as The Levee, which has received much more student traffic in the past year.

“The obvious choice is using it at The Levee, concerts, or any other special event. Clam Jam is definitely going to be a big one,” said Sergeant Robert Didato of the Department of Public Safety.

The system keeps track of all IDs scanned and is constantly updating its server with the latest laws of every state.

“We have always been sensitive and aware of alcohol issues on not only our campus but every campus and anything we can do to prevent and deter underage drinking,” continued Didato.

Didato noted the speed and efficiency of the application. Officers will now be able to scan identifications for events much more quickly and, making event management easier.

Students do not share the positive sentiments of the Department of Public Safety. Sophomore Cole Hansen commented, “the new software seems a little bit over the top and unnecessary.”

To some students, the money spent on the system is a misuse of the University’s funds.

“While I get their message, I feel that there are bigger safety issues that need to be addressed at this campus such as sexual harassment, assault, acts of racism, etc. Fairfield [University] tries so hard to keep their reputation spotless, while most colleges do, but while doing that they’re disregarding what’s really happening on campus,” said Christina Gibbons ‘20.