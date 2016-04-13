Four Fairfield students were arrested on April 1 and five were given infractions for possession of drugs after a large-scale drug bust that led to the Department of Public Safety finding cocaine, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana and prescription drugs in residence halls.

DPS obtained information on drug use that led to intelligence on several rooms that reportedly contained drugs. This led to several arrests, according to Assistant Director of DPS John Ritchie.

These rooms were in Claver and Jogues halls, along with a townhouse. After finding drugs, campus security called Fairfield police.

The arrests were made on Friday morning, around 11 a.m. According to the Fairfield Daily Voice, the following students were charged for drug related violations.

Dzemal Ganic, 22, of Fairfield, Conn., was charged with possession of a hallucinogen or less than four ounces of marijuana and use and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Brown, 19, of Hoboken, N.J., was charged with possession of a hallucinogen or less than four ounces of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance or less than four ounces of marijuana.

Jack Crowley, 20, of East Quogue, N.Y., was charged with use and possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance or less than four ounces of marijuana.

Brian Mason, 20, of Norfolk, Mass., was charged with use and possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance or less than four ounces of marijuana.

Ganic, Brown, Crowley and Mason were released and are scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport, according to Fairfield Citizen. Brown, Crowley and Mason are to appear on April 18 and Ganic will appear on April 15, according to the Daily Voice.

Ritchie commented on the affair, stating, “DPS always discourages abusive behavior. We encourage students to take pride in their campus and take action to clean it up, figuratively and literally.”