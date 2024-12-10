One of Fairfield University’s most beloved traditions, Stuff a Stag, hosted by Fairfield at Night, is set for Saturday, Dec. 7. There are two time slots available for students to make their own stags: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Attendees will have the option to stuff stags or to choose from a variety of other animals. This year’s selections are being revealed day by day on Instagram. Once students select their animal, they add stuffing and a heart, design a t-shirt and fill out a birth certificate for their plushie.

Fairfield at Night Creative Director Kate Kerr added, “There is so much to expect: hot cocoa, Christmas fun and so many Stuff a Stag animals people will fall in love with!”

As Stuff a Stag is one of Fairfield at Night’s most popular events, students tend to begin lining up well before start time, and in the past, some students in line for the first time slot have had to stay waiting for the second.

Kerr shared, “We are expecting a similar turnout to previous years, preparing for over 600 people to come. We are hoping this will be the biggest year of Stuff a Stag yet!”

Sophomore Daniella Norena-Mesa said, “I loved the event last year but I did wait in line for about two hours. I definitely plan to attend the event this year; I’m super excited!”

Norena-Mesa added that the reason for her wait was because she arrived at the first round too late and stayed in line to be part of the second round.

In addition, Fairfield at Night has already started promoting the event, with the first Instagram post being shared on Nov. 22. Since then, they’ve been providing details on how the event works, teased a lineup of stuffed animals and begun a seven day countdown, with each post revealing one of the animal choices. So far, the animals revealed have been a stag, a chicken and a red panda.

The posts have only served to build excitement. Sophomore Emily Lamoureux shared, “I was not able to attend the event last year, so I am definitely planning on attending this year. Everyone I know who went last year said it was a fun experience, so I’m looking forward to it!”For first-time attendees, Kerr recommended, “look[ing] at our Instagram, @fairfieldatnight, for information on all the animals we will have, as well as when the event is happening. There are two time slots, which equal animals in each, so attendees can attend either. Typically, people start getting there on the earlier side, but even if an animal runs out we will have it in the second shift!”