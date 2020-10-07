In the United States, one in eight women, and 2,000 men, suffer from breast cancer. That’s thirteen percent of all women and one percent of all men in the U.S. This month, we honor and recognize the many people who have survived, and are still battling breast cancer. Not only does the month of October help in honoring those strong people who suffer, and have suffered from breast cancer, but it also aids in increasing attention and support.

According to Hartford HealthCare, Connecticut has the second highest rate of breast cancer in the country. Here in Fairfield County, there have been so many reported breast cancer diagnoses. The average number of new breast cancer diagnoses in Connecticut is 3,062 annually.

One of the major factors that contributes to the high number of breast cancer diagnoses in Connecticut is the relatively high socioeconomic status (SES) of women living in the state. It has been proven that a higher SES has a strong association with breast cancer incidences and diagnosis. As an article from the National Center for Biotechnology Information reports, women of higher SES generally have lower parity, greater use of exogenous hormones as well as greater alcohol consumption. These are all established risk factors for breast cancer.

Fairfield University’s Relay for Life Club will be fundraising for cancer research throughout the whole month of October. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Cancer Society has faced a 50 percent reduction in cancer research. The University’s Relay for Life Club is doing all it can to help bring back some of the severe drop that occurred in cancer research. Everyone is eligible to donate and raise money to the American Cancer Society. The Relay for Life Club will award those who sign up and raise $250 online between now and Oct. 30 with a gray Relay for Life hooded t-shirt.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is an organization that puts together walks to celebrate, honor and unite breast cancer survivors and caregivers. The organization also makes efforts to educate the public on how to prevent breast cancer, as well as how to detect it. These are amazing efforts that the organization puts forth, as they can help in lowering the risk of breast cancer. In addition to putting together and hosting events, the organization also raises money to help end breast cancer.

Making Strides of Fairfield County will be hosting a safe, contactless drive-through parade at Sherwood Island State Park on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 25. Teams who choose to participate in the parade will come in shifts between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Making Strides of Fairfield County has also encouraged people to go on a walk in their neighborhood or local park throughout the month of October and share photos of them walking on social media using #MakingStrides203. While the organization knows everyone may not be walking together, they have shared that everyone will be together in spirit.

This year, the Breast Cancer Foundation has taken more action in terms of how people can donate and help the foundation and their cause. The Breast Cancer Foundation now allows people to choose exactly where their donation goes. The categories you can choose from are: screening, education, support and general fund. Now, of all times, is a very urgent time to help the Cancer Foundation, as they have taken a great hit from the pandemic. Anyone, and everyone, is eligible and encouraged to donate any amount they can afford to the foundation.