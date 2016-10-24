As October winds down and November quickly approaches, there is more on the calendar for the last few days of October than just Halloween. Here are some events occurring on campus this week that you can take a break from searching for your Halloween costume to attend.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Jazz Your Jack-O-Lantern – The Lower Level of the Barone Campus Center will be filled with fall fun, thanks to the Fairfield University Student Association Programming Board. Carve your own Jack-O-Lantern, decorate a pumpkin or simply enjoy some fall-themed food between 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

The Threepenny Opera – This classic musical theatre piece created by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill will be screened in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Adapted by Simon Stephens, students can see these National Theatre Live encore performances starring Rory Kinnear as Mac the Knife.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Book Signing: The Evolution of Hillary Rodham Clinton by Sonya Huber – Associate Professor of English Sonya Huber will host a book signing and discussion to mark her most recent release, which offers an in-depth look at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and how her image has evolved over time. The signing will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Kelley Center presentation room.

Friday, Oct. 28

‘Truckin’ with The Grateful Dead: Hippies to Highbrows – Celebrate the legacy of famous rock band The Grateful Dead this Friday with a special Open VISIONS Forum featuring a musical performance by co-host of Siriusxm radio show, “Tales from the Golden Road,” David Gans. Official Grateful Dead archivist Nicholas Meriwether will also take the Quick Center stage along with Jeff Mattson, who has toured internationally with Dark Star Orchestra, a Grateful Dead cover band. The forum starts at 8 p.m. and students can learn all about the historic band while enjoying classic tunes.

Fairfield Flicks Presents: The Purge: Election Year – This action/horror film will be screened in the Gonzaga Auditorium at 10 p.m., offering a late-night thrill just in time for Halloween. Enjoy the movie with your friends and some popcorn, candy and refreshments.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Fairfield on Fire – Students, alumni, faculty and staff will be going to the Greater Bridgeport area to participate in a day of service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Met: Don Giovanni – Enjoy a night at the opera on campus with the encore screening of the classic Mozart opera based on the story of Don Juan. Students can watch the performance at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Murder Mystery – Get in the Halloween spirit by taking a trip up to Bellarmine Hall to participate in a spooky murder mystery starting at 10 p.m.

Fairfield Flicks and Alliance Presents: The Rocky Horror Picture Show – Celebrate Halloween with this cult-classic film about a young couple who happen upon the mansion of transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Watch the film in the Gonzaga Auditorium starting at 11:45 p.m.