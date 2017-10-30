Monday, 10/30

Test for Success – From 12 to 1 p.m. in Barone Campus Center 200, the Academic & Career Development Center will be giving students tips and strategies for test preparation and test-taking, as well as discussing ways to approach all the different types of test questions. Midterms are here and finals are around the corner, so come prepare for your exams now.

Halloween Movie Night – Come to the LLBCC for back-to-back Halloween movie favorites, including “Addams Family Values” at 6:40 p.m. and “Hocus Pocus” at 8:50 p.m. Free popcorn and candy for all, as well as Halloween treats on sale to benefit the Proactive Investment Club.

Tuesday, 10/31

Happy Halloween!

Wednesday, 11/1

“Wicked” on Broadway – Buses will leave for one of the most popular shows on Broadway at 3:30 p.m. from the BCC traffic circle. The show will last for 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Across the Aisle – Join your peers in BCC 206 at 4:30 p.m. for a serious discussion aimed at having a dialogue on the most pressing issues of today. Come with an open mind and willingness to listen.

Men’s Soccer vs. Rider – Support the Stags as they take on Rider at Lessing Field at 7 p.m. and celebrate the Class of 2018 in their final home game.

Thursday, 11/2

Meet & Greet With Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Dr. Batista – Interested in chemistry and research? Victor Batista is a professor of chemistry and served as director of undergraduate studies at Yale from 2008-2010. His research is concerned with photochemical and electrochemical processes in proteins, semiconductor materials, aerosols and catalysts for the chemical conversion of carbon dioxide and water. Join him in the Kelley Center Presentation Room at 4:30 p.m.

Friday, 11/3

FUSA Late Night: Ultimate Game Night (FYE Connect Credit) – Come to the Oak Room from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. to experience four big projection screens, each with its own gaming system, including Nintendo Wii, Xbox Kinect, Xbox 360 and more.

Fairfield Flicks and Student Diversity & Multicultural Affairs Present: “Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric” – Celebrate Transgender Awareness Month in our on-campus movie theater in Gonzaga Auditorium at 10 p.m. There will be free popcorn, candy and refreshments.

Saturday, 11/4

An Evening of Comedy with Hasan Minhaj – Join Minhaj, who has performed at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, for a night of comedy at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 8:30 p.m. The event supports Homes with Hope, a Westport-based organization dedicated to ending homelessness in Fairfield County. Student tickets cost $25 and can be reserved at the Quick Center box office.

South Side Cafe: Decorate Your Own Cake – Come to the Faber Dining Commons from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. to decorate your own nine-inch cake. There will be free refreshments, a late-night buffet and board games.