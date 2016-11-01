Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing that November brings. At Fairfield, the third month of the semester ushers in a host of fresh, fun events around campus that are sure to pique your interest. So as you start listing what you’re thankful for this month, be sure to mark your calendars with this week’s upcoming events.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Voting: How It Works and Why It Doesn’t – Presented by the Mathematics Department, this discussion featuring Professor Chris Staecker will outline various voting methods, as well as their potential fairness. The presentation will conclude by demonstrating how it is “mathematically impossible for any voting system to satisfy a reasonable set of fairness criteria.” To learn more about the mathematical side of the electoral process, head to the Multimedia Room of the Dimenna-Nyselius Library at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Raphael’s Garden in Mussolini’s Rome and the American Countess Who Made it Modern – Dr. Yvonne Elet, Associate Professor of the History of Art and Architecture at Vassar College, will present a lecture discussing “Dorothy Cadwell Taylor, the Countess di Frasso, a flamboyant American heiress and socialite, who, with her husband, Count Carlo Dentice di Frasso, transformed the run-down Villa Madama in Rome into a modern paradise,” according to the event’s EventBrite description. Sponsored by the Fairfield Art Museum, the event begins at 5 p.m. in the Wein Experimental Theater at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts and is free of charge.

Leonardo Cremonini (1925-2010): Timeless Monumentality—Paintings from the William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation – Work from one of the premier Italian painters of the 20th century will be on display in the Walsh Art Gallery in the Quick Center, with its opening night on Nov. 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The exhibition will run through March 3, 2017.

Friday, Nov. 4

Vertigo Dance Company in VERTIGO 20 – Featuring Noa Wertheim and Adi Sha’al from two of the most revered dance companies in Israel, VERTIGO 20 “moves from real to surreal, from intimate to theatrical, from impalpable to tangible” in their intriguing performance. Beginning at 8 p.m. in the Quick Center, students can watch the duo come together for their first-ever professional collaboration. Student tickets are $5.

Fairfield Flicks Presents: Jason Bourne – Watch the thriller starring Matt Damon as the iconic Jason Bourne beginning at 10 p.m. in the Gonzaga Auditorium. Be sure to bring your friends to watch the action-packed flick as you enjoy free candy, popcorn and refreshments.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Push for Entrepreneurship – Business and fitness collide in the third-annual Push for Entrepreneurship challenge, which invites students and business professionals alike to do as many pushups as they can in a two-hour window, all in an effort to raise money for the nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, according to the Fairfield Citizen. Held in the Oak Room of the Barone Campus Center, the challenge will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m.