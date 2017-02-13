Coming off of a busy weekend like Siblings Weekend may make you want to take it easy during the week. However, with open-forum discussions, the Fairfield University Student Association’s World Tour and men’s and women’s sports games coming up, it will be hard to pass up events like these.

Monday, 2/13

Wild Life in Crisis Bake Sale – Help endangered animals by stopping by a bake sale by the Information Desk in the Barone Campus Center to purchase owl and heart shaped cookies between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sponsored by the Leaders for Environmental Action at Fairfield, all proceeds will go to Wild Life in Crisis in Westport, Conn.

“Across the Aisle” Discussion Series – Beginning at 5 p.m., an open discussion on politics and current events will take place in the McGrath Commons of the Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola. Talking with an aim of fostering a constructive dialogue that extends beyond party lines, students of all levels of political knowledge are encouraged to participate.

Men’s Basketball vs. Rider – Head to the Webster Bank Arena to watch as the Stags take on Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference competitors, the Rider University Broncs. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Dress 4 Success – If you’re in need of some pointers on how to prep a professional wardrobe, the Ann Taylor LOFT on Post Road will be hosting a night starting at 7 p.m. dedicated to getting college kids and their clothing ready for the working world. As if the free advice weren’t enough, the LOFT will also be offering 25 percent off of the entire store.

“The Bachelor” and $2 Rosé – See which contestants Nick Viall gives roses to with a $2 rosé courtesy of The Levee. Get the perfect seat for the viewing party starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, 2/15

FUSA World Tour – Experience cultures of the world without stepping beyond the bounds of the University during FUSA’s annual World Tour. Listen to the music and sample the native cuisines of countries including India, Japan, Nigeria and more between noon and 3 p.m. in the Lower Level of the Barone Campus Center.

Women’s Lacrosse vs. UCONN – The Stags face off against the University of Connecticut at Rafferty Stadium starting at 3 p.m.

Thursday, 2/16

Senior Launch Series: Budgeting and Bagels – Seniors can learn about how to budget for life beyond Fairfield in BCC 206 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by the Academic and Career Development Center, the event will feature a budgeting expert and will provide time after the discussion to answer questions individually.

“All the Beauty and the Mystery in the World: F. Scott Fitzgerald and George Gershwin Interpret Adolf Dehn’s Manhattan” – Professor of Art History Dr. Philip Eliasoph will discuss the ways in which writer F. Scott Fitzgerald and composer George Gershwin define the depictions of Adolf Dehn’s Manhattan. The lecture will begin at 5 p.m. in the Bellarmine Hall galleries.

“Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on the Digital Economy” – The School of Engineering is hosting a conversation with Cameron Clayton, CEO and general manager of The Weather Company from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Dolan School of Business, discussing the current and future impacts of artificial intelligence on business practices.

Women’s Basketball vs. Marist – Join the Stags in their “pink game” to support the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, which honors the former head coach of North Carolina State University’s women’s basketball team. Fairfield will tip off against MAAC rival Marist College at 7 p.m. in Alumni Hall.

Late Night @ The Stag – Head to The Stag between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. for some 99-cent snacks.

Friday, 2/17

Fairfield Flicks Presents: Doctor Strange – Starting at 10 p.m. in the Gonzaga Auditorium, students can catch the story of neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange as he enters the world of mystic arts while on a quest for healing.