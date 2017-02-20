The temperatures are slowly heating up and so are the events that are taking place around campus. From the Career & Internship Fair to a special themed dining in the Tully dining hall, this week in Stag Country is sure to be a busy one.

Monday, 2/20

FUSA Class apparel sale – There’s nothing like a good President’s Day sale and this year, the Fairfield University Student Association is selling class apparel for 30 percent off in honor of the holiday. Get your class swag here.

“The Bachelor” and $2 Rosé – Starting at 8 p.m. you can catch the latest episode of ABC’s The Bachelor with your friends at The Levee while sipping on some $2 rosé.

Tuesday, 2/21

Class of 2019 Boat Cruise Tickets on sale – Tickets to the Class of 2019’s sophomore boat cruise will be on sale all day. Celebrate reaching the halfway point of your college career with a boat cruise around New York Harbor, dinner and dancing. Tickets are $50.

Presidential Favorite Food Lunch – The Tully dining hall will be serving all of your favorite lunch foods, so you’ll want to stop by between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to get a tasty meal or a savory snack.

Men’s Basketball vs. Monmouth – Celebrate the senior Stags on the men’s basketball team when they take on Monmouth University at the Webster Bank Arena at 7 p.m. Free Uber rides are available with the promo code, STAGRIDES16.

Wednesday, 2/22

Career & Internship Fair – Break out your best professional look and get your résumés ready for the spring Career & Internship Fair, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Leslie C. Quick, Jr. Recreational Complex. Get a head start on your future beyond Fairfield by speaking with employers, learning more about companies and passing out your résumé, all in the hopes of landing that all-important job or internship.

FUSA General Senate Meeting – Head to the Lower Level of the Barone Campus Center to make your voice heard in FUSA’s general senate meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, 2/23

Women’s Basketball vs. Canisius – The Stags will take on Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rival Canisius College in one of their final games of the season. Head over to Alumni Hall at 7 p.m. to catch Fairfield in action.

Late Night @ The Stag – Take a late-night stroll to The Stag between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. to get snacks with your friends for only 99 cents.

Friday, 2/24

Skating on Sherman Green Fundraiser – Switch up your Friday night fun with some ice skating on Sherman Green in Fairfield. For only $10, you can skate for 30 minutes — and the proceeds will benefit local charities LIVFREE and Al’s Angels. You can get in on the fun from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26 between 4 and 8 p.m.

Late Night at The Levee – Live music by Nick Depuy and free food means that there’s no reason not to head to The Levee on Friday night. The first 150 people there when the doors open will also receive a free Fairfield visor.

Fairfield Flicks and Student Diversity & Multicultural Affairs Presents: “Loving” – Learn the story of Mildred and Richard Loving, an interracial couple married in 1958 whose union led to a U.S. Supreme Court case against the state of Virginia, beginning at 10 p.m. in the Gonzaga Auditorium.

Saturday, 2/25

Men’s Lacrosse vs. Rutgers – Support the Stags as they face off against Rutgers at Rafferty Stadium at noon. While enjoying the game, students can get free knit hats and hot chocolate to stay warm.

Women’s Lacrosse vs. Hofstra – Stick around Rafferty for the women’s lacrosse game against Hofstra University at 3 p.m.; their breast cancer awareness game. T-shirts will be sold at the game to benefit the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Care Center in Fairfield.

Bingo – Sponsored by Fairfield@Night, students can play bingo in the LLBCC between 9 and 11 p.m. to win prizes and compete against friends.

Sunday, 2/26

The Metropolitan Opera: “Rusalka” Encore – Catch an encore presentation of the classic Dvořák fairytale opera that tells the story of Rusalka, a water nymph, at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Student tickets are $5.

Women’s Basketball vs. Rider – Celebrate the senior Stags of the women’s basketball team in their final game of regular season play against Rider University. Tipoff is at 2 p.m. in Alumni Hall.