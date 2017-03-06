Although we are just beginning our final week before spring break, there is certainly no shortage of events to keep us occupied while we are dreaming of vacations and relaxation. From Quick Center performances to Discover Islam Week, you will find something to keep you busy and inspired all week long — besides homework and midterms.

Monday, 3/6

Dogwoods Tickets on sale – Featuring Groove Boston, this year’s Dogwoods will take place on March 31 in Alumni Hall. Get your tickets to the revamped spring tradition on the University ticket website for only $15.

Class of 2017: Mohegan Sun Trip Tickets on sale – Tickets for the Class of 2017’s Mohegan Sun trip on Saturday, April 8, will be on sale all day on the University ticket website; tickets cost $25 and include transportation, food and entertainment vouchers.

Discover Islam Week – Get to know one of the largest religions in the world as Discover Islam Week kicks off with the discussion, “Islamophobia vs. Love: A Way to Overcome Hate Through Common Ground. Let’s learn to be an Ally.” The event takes place at 7 p.m. in the McGrath Commons of the Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola. Other events throughout the week include an interfaith allies dinner on Tuesday at 6 p.m., hijab day on Wednesday, a discussion with human rights advocate Rais Bhuiyan on Thursday and a congregation prayer on Friday.

Senior Launch Series: Credit Cards & Coffee – Learn how to navigate the tricky world of credit cards, as well as life beyond Fairfield, in the latest installment of the Academic and Career Development Center’s Senior Launch Series. Head over to Barone Campus Center room 206 at 11 a.m. to learn more.

“Saint Joan” – Catch the 1 p.m. or the 7 p.m. performance of the Bernard Shaw play that tells the story of a young girl on a mission to remove the English from France. Student tickets for performances at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts are $10.

Conversations in Entrepreneurship: PDS Credit Level 3 – Enhance your entrepreneurship skills and earn credit in the Dolan School of Business by attending the panel discussion featuring tech innovator and entrepreneur Chris Hamer, as well as the business school’s Entrepreneur-in-Residence Scott DePetris and Investor-in-Residence Phillip Cagnassola. The discussion begins at 7 p.m. in the DSB Dining Room.

Ken Nwadike #FREEHUGS Speaker – Presented by the Fairfield University Student Association, the inspirational talk by Nwadike, CEO of Superhero Events and director of the Hollywood Half Marathon, will shed light on his viral “Free Hugs” campaign, where he attended the Boston Marathon to support the runners, and of course, give free hugs. The presentation will begin at 8 p.m. in the Lower Level of the BCC.

“The Bachelor” and $2 Rosé – Catch the season finalé of The Bachelor at The Levee with a house special — a $2 glass of rosé — starting at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, 3/7

Women’s History Month Keynote Speaker – Spoken word artist Kyla Lacey will discuss her experiences in a male-dominated career path when she appears in the LLBCC at 7 p.m.

Interfaith Allies Dinner – Part of Discover Islam Week, students of all faiths are welcome to engage in a dinner conversation about their differing beliefs starting at 6 p.m. in the DSB Dining Room.

Tuesday, 3/7 – Thursday, 3/9

Adele Myers and Dancers: The Dancing Room – Adele Myers and her dance group will deliver two interactive, visually-stimulating performances at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Student tickets are $5.

Wednesday, 3/8

STAGiving Day – Celebrate Fairfield by participating in STAGiving Day by wearing red, donating money or posting about the initiative with the hashtag #STAGiving on social media.

Fairfield University and The World Panel – Learn the history of Fairfield from the 1970s to the present at the panel presentation in the Multimedia Room of the DiMenna-Nyselius Library starting at 5 p.m.

Refusing to be Silenced: My Nomadic Journey from Islam to the West – Hear the inspiring story of Somali native Ayaan, a human rights activist, women’s rights advocate and one of TIME Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.” Her talk will begin at 8 p.m. in the Quick Center and student tickets cost $5.

FUSA General Senate Meeting – Head to the LLBCC at 6:30 p.m. to hear about the current initiatives students are working on in the FUSA Senate.

Hijab Day – Part of Discover Islam Week, students can pick up a hijab at the BCC Information Desk between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to participate. Then at 6:30 p.m., students can share their experiences in a reflection opportunity at the McGrath Commons in Egan Chapel.

Thursday, 3/9

Stag Thursday at Red Mango – Head to the Red Mango on Black Rock Turnpike between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for a buy one, get one free student deal. If delivery is more your speed, students can receive free delivery and a buy one, get one 50 percent off deal.

Secret Life of Muslims – Part of Discover Islam Week, the Muslim Students Association presents Rais Bhuiyan, a human rights advocate who was the victim of a hate crime in the aftermath of 9/11. Hear Bhuiyan’s journey and his mission to create a kinder world when he delivers an inspiring talk in the LLBCC at 6:30 p.m.

Campus Relationships & Affirmative Consent – Attorney Matthew M. Maddox will guide students through the meaning of consent and how that understanding can contribute to decreasing sexual assaults when he delivers a presentation on the topic in the library at 7 p.m.

FUSA bowling – Enjoy the FUSA tradition for the last time before spring break by catching the 9:30 p.m. bus from the BCC Traffic Circle to the Nutmeg Bowling Alley for a night of glow-in-the-dark bowling.

Friday, 3/10

Jum’a Prayer – Head to the McGrath Commons of the Egan Chapel to observe the Islamic Friday congregation prayer between 1 and 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, 3/11

The Metropolitan Opera Live: “La Traviata” – Get all the benefits of the Met Opera without leaving the confines of campus when the Verdi classic is shown in the Quick Center at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, 3/12

Ladysmith Black Mambazo – The rich vocal harmonies and vivacious performances of South African singing group Ladysmith Black Mambazo will fill the Quick Center when they take the stage for their 7 p.m. performance. Student tickets are $5.