Fairfield in a Flash Nicole Funaro October 12, 2016 There are always so many things to do on campus, which can make it difficult to keep track of what events are coming up for the week. Cue Fairfield Flash, delivering you the highlights of Fairfield's upcoming events in a flash. Here's what's happening this week in Stag country: Thursday, Oct. 13: American Music Series Listening Sessions — Jazz bassist and composer Brian Torff is joined by other musical guests as they discuss American music genres over an assortment of food and beverages. Beginning at 6 p.m. in the Wien Experimental Theatre at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, the 75-minute listening session is free and open to the public, but requires prior registration. NT Live: The Deep Blue Sea — National Theatre alum Helen McCrory takes the stage as Hester Collyer in this tragic drama, which details the fallout of Collyer's failed suicide attempt and reveals her affair with a former RAF pilot, ultimately leading to the breakdown of her marriage. The Quick Center is offering student tickets for the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. encore showings of the performance deemed "Intoxicating" by the Daily Telegraph. FUSA Bowling — Take a break from studying and head out for a free round of bowling with your friends at Nutmeg Bowling Alley. Be sure to wear white — this bowling is glow in the dark! Buses will leave the traffic circle at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14: Red Sea Madness ft. Lil Dicky — In the midst of the biggest athletic event of the year, hip hop and rap artist Lil Dicky will take the stage to perform his hit, "$ave Dat Money," and others, all to pump up the Stags' school spirit. Starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, Bad Moms will be playing at the Gonzaga Auditorium starting at 10 p.m. Enjoy the flick with some free popcorn, candy, refreshments and of course, your friends. Saturday, Oct. 15: South Side Cafe — Musician Michael Drabik will perform at this weekend's South Side Cafe, bringing his unique blend of blues, soul and jazz to the Faber Hall Commons. Check out Drabik starting at 10 p.m. while enjoying free refreshments, crafts and board games. Sunday, Oct. 16: Women's Volleyball vs. Marist — Watch as the Stags look to uphold their undefeated record as they face off against Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rival Marist at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Alumni Hall.