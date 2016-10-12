There are always so many things to do on campus, which can make it difficult to keep track of what events are coming up for the week. Cue Fairfield Flash, delivering you the highlights of Fairfield’s upcoming events in a flash. Here’s what’s happening this week in Stag country:

Thursday, Oct. 13:

American Music Series Listening Sessions — Jazz bassist and composer Brian Torff is joined by other musical guests as they discuss American music genres over an assortment of food and beverages. Beginning at 6 p.m. in the Wien Experimental Theatre at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts, the 75-minute listening session is free and open to the public, but requires prior registration.

NT Live: The Deep Blue Sea — National Theatre alum Helen McCrory takes the stage as Hester Collyer in this tragic drama, which details the fallout of Collyer’s failed suicide attempt and reveals her affair with a former RAF pilot, ultimately leading to the breakdown of her marriage. The Quick Center is offering student tickets for the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. encore showings of the performance deemed “Intoxicating” by the Daily Telegraph.