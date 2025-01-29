Fairfield Univeristy’s Department of Public Safety DPS is cracking down on parking violations to address long-standing parking issues on campus.

Just this past week alone, DPS booted over 20 vehicles on campus that have accumulated multiple unpaid parking tickets. This policy is being reinforced after growing concerns voiced by students and faculty about the limited parking spaces and the increasing number of tickets being issued to those struggling to find parking.

Professors have frequently expressed concerns about being late to teach due to a lack of available spots.

“I have been teaching here for six years and finding spots has been adding a lot of stress to my mornings,” said Doctor and Fairfield Professors Tanika Eaves Simpson. “I have to get here at 8:30 to find parking each day, any later is risking not getting a spot.”

Students, too, have made their frustrations clear. A junior nursing student shared her struggles, saying, “Nursing students have to leave around 6 a.m. and have to either walk across campus to their car or risk getting a ticket the night before clinical because the Quick Center lot is always full.”

Another student, Colin Beach ‘26, also expressed his frustration with the parking situation. “It’s annoying when I drive my car past 9 p.m. and I have to walk the entire campus back to my townhouse because no spots are available.”

With many students living off-campus or in residential housing and utilizing their car often, the lack of parking space makes it especially challenging, particularly during later hours when lots fill up.

This policy was officially announced during the recent Fairfield University Student Association (FUSA) meeting, where concerns about parking were discussed. DPS’s decision aims to curb the growing number of unpaid tickets while also ensuring that those who regularly follow the rules are not left without parking spaces.

“I think its great that Fairfield has been accepting more students but there is a lack of parking spaces to accommodate us all now.” said Professor Simpson.

The university has promised to continue exploring potential solutions, such as increasing the number of parking spaces or expanding the shuttle services for students living off-campus. In the meantime, students are encouraged to stay on top of their parking tickets and follow the rules in order to avoid the additional hassle of a booted vehicle.

“When dealing with ticketing appeals students have been complaining about no parking spaces when coming back at night by housing. Thats why they said they have been parking in Dolan or Quick Center.” stated DPS Officer Baird. “But those are for faculty, so we have been re-directing students to park in the gravel parking lot behind Jouges to avoid ticketing.”