As talks of constructing new housing develop, it is no secret that the University is grappling with a larger student population.

Vice President for Enrollment Management Corry Unis cited the fact that “over the past 10 years, our full-time, undergraduate class has grown around 30%.”

Unis attributes this increase in population to Fairfield’s “rising,” both in terms of population and notoriety.

He says, “for the twelfth consecutive year, Fairfield has received a record-breaking number of undergraduate applications, which has significantly impacted the University’s acceptance rate.”

As cited last week in The Mirror, the University is responding to the larger student body by building two new townhouse blocks.

When asked about Fairfield’s falling acceptance rate, Unis stated, “our rate has fallen more than five points over the last five years, and close to ten points over the last seven years, which is quite substantial.”

This new notoriety and the consequential falling acceptance rate is part of a “University-wide strategy that starts with our vision and mission and directly relates to our student outcomes and the relationships our students form with members of our campus community”, Unis stated.

Unis noted further that, “as a Jesuit Catholic University, Fairfield is committed to providing a values-based, student-centric, outcomes-focused education”, saying, “I think that message resonates with today’s students.”

Fairfield’s new renovations have also contributed to the University’s rising prominence, according to Unis. He said further, “our campus and academic facilities have undergone expansive, state-of-the-art renovations and our academic programs continue to grow in numbers and in rankings at both the undergraduate and graduate level. That growth combined with a strong marketing and communications presence and a growing national reputation has helped set us up for enrollment success.”

As a result of this growing desirability and “enrollment success,” Fairfield has not only had to adjust its acceptance rate, but has also had to cater waitlist and deferral decisions to the new circumstances.

Unis said, “We have seen some increase in waitlists and deferrals, which is to be expected when there is rise in applications and selectivity.”

Selectivity aside, Unis cited an improvement in student success and profile as a result of this greater applicant pool. He claimed that the University’s enrollment strategy, “has been crucial in helping us identify students across the country who we know can be academically successful at Fairfield. It’s also helped us increase […] our student profile.”

The strategy has also resulted in higher rates of student retention and graduation. Unis is not only “proud of what [his] team has achieved in terms of class headcount and […] student profile”, but “even prouder that our students have been retaining at record numbers and that graduation rates continue to increase.”

As the University continues to grow and change, it is no secret that Fairfield is “rising” in the ranks.