Sophomore John Beam’s home in Connecticut is only an hour away from Fairfield University, however, he’s registered to vote in Fairfield and will take to the polls in his college town on Election Day.

Beam thinks there’s something to be said for the traditional pen-and-paper style of voting: “Absentee ballot is a perfect way to do it for some people, but for me, I’d just rather do it the traditional way in person,” he explained.

For Beam, it’s the sense of community and patriotism he believes he’ll find at the polls: “You feel more patriotic, like you’re a part of it rather than just shipping it away via mail.”

For students who would like to vote in this election, the online voter registration deadline has passed, and in order to register for Same Day Voting either during the Early Voting window or on Election Day, students will need to provide proof of identity and residency.

For Early Voting through Nov. 3 , poll workers at the Media Center will have a roster of students to confirm residence of those living on campus. Stag Cards can be shown as identification for on campus students, as well as for Same Day Registration location in the Town of Fairfield. Off campus students who want to register to vote will need to bring documentation of their residence to the polling place.

According to Jeremy J. Kaler, Director, Office of Student Engagement, upon arrival at the polls, students should indicate that they are on-campus residential students at Fairfield University and present their StagCard or other photo ID to the Poll Workers. The poll workers will ask which residence hall they live in, and then verify that it matches their records. The poll workers will then provide the appropriate ballot based on which district their residence hall is located in.

Those students who live off-campus should follow the CT Voter ID & Residency Verification Requirements to verify their identity and proof of residency. Typically, off-campus students take a copy of their signed lease or a bill with their name on it to prove their residency status, Kaler offers. The Town also sent out a Voter Reminder Postcard with people’s names and address on it to the address on record. Students can use that postcard as proof of residency as well.

Being a first-time voter, Beam looks forward to Election Day; however, despite being only days away from the election, he is undecided on the national level.

When Beam arrives at the polls to vote on November 5, the political issues that will guide his decision are the economy, as well as his belief in the need to “end the wars abroad.”

“My roommate from boarding school was from Ukraine and I really want to see him and his family reach harmony once again,” he clarifies.

Another political issue that will be at the forefront of his mind leading up to Election Day is immigration, and his belief that “we have to close the southern border.”

Beam adds, “Making sure that we’re safe,” will guide his decision making process. “We’re very safe here in Connecticut, but a lot of other people aren’t.”

When Beam takes the paper ballot in his hands and prepares to vote for the first time ever, he knows he wants to vote for someone that will “get the issues fixed, but do so in a way that is proper for the 21st century.”