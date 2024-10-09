FUSA Just Wants to be Part of Your Symphony

On October 18th, Fairfield University’s Student Association announced the MainSTAGe Fall 2024 edition with Zara Larsson and Special Guest Fitz and the Tantrums in an email sent out to the student body.

Taking place on “Halloweekend” FUSA is promoting attendees to show up in their costumes.

First-year Claudia Pettinato is planning to dress up as Pete Davidson from the SNL skit, “Rap Roundtable,” and go see the MainSTAGe performance. “I am super excited!”

Zara Larrson has been around as a pop princess since 2015 with her viral singles “Lush Life” and “Never Forget You,” first steaming popularity from winning Talang, the Swedish version of The Voice.

Recently, though, her song released in 2017 called “Symphony,” began climbing the charts again as an internet meme boosted it to popularity. People would post outlandish confessions such as “I’m scared of people,” and “I have depression,” with dolphins, rainbows and the song in the background. Zara Larrson even posted repeatedly online herself joining in on the mega viral trend. Her TikTok, which has the dolphins and a song which is captioned, “What the F–k is happening,” has over 10 million likes and 47k comments.

The famous 2010’s band, Fitz and Tantrums are the special guest performing for MainSTAGe. They are an American indie pop and neo soul band from Los Angeles, California that formed in 2008. Their most well known songs are “HandClap,” and 2013’s release of “Out of My League.”

This is reimagining of “Red Sea Madness,” FUSA’s concert held in past years. Last semester, the “Spring Concert” transformed into MainSTAGe branding as in previous Fairfield years. Typically there is one MainSTAGe performance held in the spring. Last year’s MainSTAGe artist being 2 Chainz, where many Fairfield students were initially upset with the ticket’s upcharge which is continued onto this year.

Student Tickets are $45 for the Lower Bowl and $55 for the Floor. Student Guest Tickets are $55 for the Lower Bowl, and $65 for the Floor. Guest tickets are limited to one per student. Fairfield student tickets went on sale on Monday at 12 p.m., and if tickets are still available students may be able to purchase guests tickets the following Monday, Oct. 27 at 12 p.m. Guests must be 18 years or older. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. sharp.

“I am excited to see Zara Larsson,” said Rebecca Pfeffer. “I just wanna be part of her symphony.”