As the decision deadline for incoming undergraduates approaches, new Stags share their thoughts about joining Fairfield’s community. While the Office of Undergraduate Admissions is unable to share specifics regarding the Class of 2026 until May 1 according to Director of Undergraduate Admission Jim Anderson, several incoming first year students expressed their sentiments about the upcoming academic year.

Incoming first-year Annie McFarland from Portsmouth, N.H. is “so excited to be a future Stag for a million reasons.”

McFarland cites many catalysts for her enthusiasm. Broadly, she relays that her “primary reason for excitement is the future I want to build and how Fairfield is going to help [her] get there.”

More specifically, McFarland is pleased with the Dolan School of Business’ success, planning to pursue a minor in business. Having spoken with current Fairfield students, McFarland has observed a commendable “sense of community.”

“I’ve already felt so welcome by all the current Stags and can’t wait to meet more!,” McFarland states.

“The second I walked onto campus, it felt like a second home,” she shares.

Amanda Maglione ‘26 from Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. is also eager to begin her undergraduate studies at Fairfield. Similarly, Maglione is “honored to have been accepted to the prestigious Dolan School of Business.”

Maglione admires Fairfield’s “close knit community in the perfect location.” She also appreciates Fairfield’s “stunning” campus and the development efforts the University has recently implemented.

Maglione looks forward to the “new convocation center and townhouses being built.” Further, she anticipates an “amazing opportunity to study fashion in Italy for a semester” before she graduates.

Lauren DeLaurentis ‘26 from Greenwich, Conn. was accepted into the Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies, which was her “first choice” university.

“I was attracted by the simulation labs, the clinicals and the impressive connections to so many great healthcare systems,” DeLaurentis states.

She is “excited to fulfill [her] dream of being a nurse at Fairfield” and “can’t wait to become a Stag in the fall.”

As corroborated by other students interviewed, DeLaurentis observed a “welcoming feel” upon her first visit to campus, a sentiment that she was drawn to.

Also starting at the Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies this fall, Hannah Whitmore ‘26 from Denville, N.J. is equally keen to join the program. She particularly appreciates the “palliative care aspect” of Fairfield’s nursing program.

Regarding the larger university, Whitmore “chose Fairfield because of its location, size, support system, and Jesuit nature.”

Judging by student sentiments, it seems that the University is augmenting in notoriety.