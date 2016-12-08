Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Lynn Babington, PhD, RN has announced today that she will be accepting the position of president at Chaminade University, a private Marianist Catholic university in Honolulu, Hawaii. The news comes one week after she was announced as interim president for the remainder of the school year at Fairfield.

According to an email sent to the student body on Dec. 8, Babington will serve as interim president for Fairfield University until June 2017, in which she “will continue to make progress in academics, with the overall strategic plan, with our master plan and facilities and in our overall growth as an institution.” She will begin her term as president of Chaminade University on Aug. 1, 2017, according to their university’s press release.

After serving as interim president for the University, Babington will travel to Chaminade University in order to utilize her background in nursing and her interest in underrepresented populations, in terms of healthcare, education and criminal justice.

Chaminade University searched for a president since early 2015, as stated on their website. According to a press release issued by Chaminade University, Babington will become the 10th president. In the press release, she stated, “I am honored and humbled to be chosen as the new president for Chaminade University at such a pivotal time. I am deeply inspired by its heritage, holistic learning approach and dedication to the community.”

Sophomore Dan Kadragich felt indifferent toward Babington’s announcement.

“She was introduced as an interim president only a week ago and now we know that’s all she will be,” said Kadragich. “I never had time to feel confident in her ability to run the school efficiently and I think this whole process was disjointed, but I think her leaving in June won’t change anything. That being said, it’s imperative we find a president during her brief administration.”

The Mirror will continue to update this story.