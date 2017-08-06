Aspiring midwives need no longer look outside of Fairfield for an education, because the University has announced a new Doctor of Nursing Practice program in Nurse Midwifery on July 28. The program, which is within Fairfield’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies, will begin in fall of 2017.

The Nurse Midwifery Program Director will be Jenna LoGiudice ‘06, PhD, CNM, RN. LoGiudice has been teaching at the School of Nursing at Fairfield since 2010.

The program will meet the conditions required by American College of Nurse Midwives and the ACNM Core Competencies for Basic Midwifery Practice, according to a Fairfield news release.

Students in the program will undergo clinical experience by attending births and providing gynecologic, antepartum, intrapartum, postpartum, newborn and breastfeeding care under the supervision of Certified Nurse Midwife faculty. The program will require at least 1,000 clinical/immersion hours. The program is a full-time, seven-semester, 33-month program. It is a BSN to DNP program, according to LoGiudice.

“The addition of the Doctorate in Nursing Practice in Midwifery will allow students to pursue their passion of caring for women throughout the lifespan,” said LoGiudice, “as well as focus on creating and applying current evidence to improve practice.”

According to LoGiudice, rising seniors in the School of Nursing are able to apply for the program.

“They may interview in their senior year and if accepted, would work as an RN for one year before returning to begin their DNP in Midwifery,” LoGiudice added.

Additionally, students in any other major are able to apply to the second-degree BSN fifteen-month program, and upon graduation, may apply for the Nurse Midwifery program, according to LoGiudice.

BSN graduates from other universities may apply as well.

The program has been pre-accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education.

“The program prepares students as expert nurse midwives for every stage and in every setting in which midwifery care is delivered to patients,” said LoGiudice.

Nursing students also commented on the program.

“Fairfield’s Nursing programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels have a great name, I have no doubt this program will too with our great faculty, resources, clinical sites, and soon to be new building,” said nursing student Jaimee Downes ‘18. “The addition of this program will bring great gain and growth to the Fairfield community.”