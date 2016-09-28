Sacramento, Calif.- During a fundraiser at a charter high school, Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson was hit in the face with a pie by 32-year-old Sean Thompson, who was arrested for felony assault. Johnson, thinking that he was punched in the face, hit the man back, according to Yahoo News.

Chicago, Ill.- In an effort to combat a surge of violence in the city, Chicago’s police department has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 officers over the next two years. The city has seen more than 500 murders this year, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Austin, Texas- The Texas State Refugee Coordinator announced that Texas is withdrawing from participating in the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement’s program, citing security concerns after failing in federal court to halt the flow of Syrian refugees into Texas.

Newark, N.J.- Peter Leo Gerety, the world’s oldest Roman Catholic bishop, died on Sept. 20 at the age of 104. Gerety served as head of the Archdiocese of Newark for 12 years, championing civil rights and promoting equality for women in the church.

Fishkill, N.Y.- Three former correction officers at the Downstate Correctional Facility, Kathy Scott, George Santiago and Carson Morris, were arrested on Sept. 21 for participating in the 2013 beating of an inmate who suffered life-threatening injuries, according to CNN.

Randallstown, Md.- The Maryland police officer who fatally shot Korryn Gaines, 23, an armed black woman, during a standoff that she live-streamed over the internet will face no charges, according to Yahoo News.

Dearborn Heights, Mich.- A man turned himself in to authorities after he killed his two children and two stepchildren on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the family’s home. The man also attacked the children’s mother, but she survived with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect’s name is being withheld by authorities.

Charlotte, N.C.- Sixteen officers were hurt and police vehicles were damaged during a demonstration against the police shooting of 43-year-old Keith Scott, an alleged armed black man, at night on Sept. 20, according to CNN.