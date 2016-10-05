Hoboken, N.J.- A woman was killed and 100 people were injured when a commuter train plowed into the Hoboken terminal during rush hour on Sept. 29, bringing down part of the roof and scattering debris over the concourse.

Sacramento, Calif.- A bill signed by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown on Sept. 29 will allow single-stall public restrooms in California to be open to anyone regardless of gender.

New Haven, Conn.- Jeffrey Pearlman, 49, a former district sales manager at Insys Therapeutics Inc., was arrested on Sept. 29 for participating in a scheme to pay kickbacks to doctors to prescribe a drug containing the opioid fentanyl, according to U.S. prosecutors.

Charleston, S.C.- First grader Jacob Hall is “fighting for his life” after being shot and wounded by a 14-year-old boy accused of killing his father before he opened fire outside Townville Elementary School on Sept. 28, according to a fire chief.

Philadelphia, Penn.- After an unidentified man stabbed two children, including his son, and assaulted his teenage daughter and two other women on Sept. 28, the man was shot and killed by police, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said.

El Cajon, Calif.- After the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man said to be mentally ill, mostly peaceful protests climaxed on Sept. 28 as people shouted “murder” and demanded a federal investigation of the shooting, which happened on Sept. 27.

Kansas City, Mo.- The Delta Upsilon fraternity at the University of Missouri was suspended on Sept. 27 after being accused of making racial slurs toward a group of black students, according to a statement from the university.

Chicago, Ill.- The Chicago Teachers Union, which represents nearly 27,000 teachers and educational support workers, set an Oct. 11 date for a possible strike. The teachers are protesting cuts that were put in place due to Chicago’s financial woes, according to Yahoo News.