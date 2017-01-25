To the mixed emotions of the Class of 2017 as well as the student body in general, Rev. Jeffrey P. von Arx, S.J. has left the position of president of Fairfield University.

Fr. von Arx did not have a formal farewell address before he left the University.

“Rather than doing one big formal farewell, [Fr. von Arx] went around and addressed specific audiences,” said Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Anderson.

Some of these addresses include his speech at the Fairfield University Student Association State of the University Address, a farewell faculty/staff Christmas party during which he spoke to over 600 people and written communications that he sent out to the student body.

“He wanted to do [his farewell] in a very personal way and he wanted to take a very personal approach to the different audiences that he wanted to address,” said Anderson.

According to Anderson, Fr. von Arx’s schedule was full of farewell activities throughout the semester.

However, some students were not happy with the lack of a formal goodbye.

Senior Ro-Anna Thomas commented, “I think he probably felt like he said all that was needed to say. He sent out an email, which I thought was nice, but I feel like he should have given a last address and said goodbye … especially to the Class of 2017 since he has been our president for our four years.”

Senior Catherine Pezzella echoed these sentiments.

“I think it’s just professionalism and decency [to give a farewell address],” she said.

Many students feel concerned that Fr. von Arx did not remain at the University until the end of the academic year and are worried that he will not return for the graduation of the senior class.

“I think he should speak at the graduation just to at least finish his time out for us [seniors],” said Pezzella. “Because to have someone else who hasn’t really been with us all four years won’t be as special.”

However, according to Anderson, Fr. von Arx may return for the graduation. His plans will be finalized within the next month or so.

“He is planning on coming back throughout the semester for key events,” said Anderson. “Nothing has been solidified yet, but his intention is to have a presence at big events throughout the rest of the semester.”

In place of Fr. von Arx, Interim President Lynn Babington will take on the responsibilities of president at the graduation, including giving diplomas to graduates and making the president’s remarks. Babington referred to participating in the graduation as “an honor.”

Anderson addressed the disappointment felt by many students, particularly seniors.

“It’s a hard thing when you’re a senior and the president leaves mid-year, especially somebody like Fr. von Arx who was, I would say, well-entrenched with the student body, very visible at athletic games and student activities and events that went on,” said Anderson.

“It was probably the best agreement that could be made between the provincial, Mr. [Frank] Carroll [Chairman of the Board of Trustees] and Father in terms of timing to meet the needs of both the province and what needed to happen with Father’s new role,” added Anderson.

Fr. von Arx’s new role in Cambridge, Mass. at the House of Studies demanded that he be there by the beginning of the new calendar year, Anderson explained.

“The Master Plan [the facilities aspect of the Strategic Plan] was done, the Strategic Plan [the plan for a sustainable future of Fairfield] was done and building was going to be starting. It seemed like an OK time for him to leave,” said Anderson.

Under the new president, a large amount of immediate changes will not be noticeable. According to Anderson, the new president will follow through in the Strategic Plan and the Master Plan for the University.

Students shared their hopes for the new president.

“I hope that [the next president] will be much more inclusive, much more open to students, much more involved in getting to know them and not afraid to tackle issues head on and call a spade a spade,” said Thomas.

Thomas expressed her dissatisfaction with Fr. von Arx in these areas.

“Other than [Fr. von Arx] showing up to take pictures at Pres Ball and working with FUSA, I didn’t really see him taking the initiative to get involved with students on a personal level or trying to get to know them, from my experience,” she said.

Sophomore Clarensky Benoit added, “I hope that the next president is more involved, has more programs for the students and that [he/she] will reinforce FUSA.”

Senior Carlos Mesquita offered a different opinion.

“I would definitely say he was involved with students,” said Mesquita. “It depends on what activities you are involved with, but I feel like he definitely made himself a big presence on campus, especially with campus ministry, presiding at Masses and going on Eucharistic Minister retreats. I definitely think he tried to make himself known to students so that he was a familiar face.”

On the topic of the new president, Anderson commented, “The hope is that whoever comes in is a visionary and someone who is going to look not two years into the future but 20, 30 or 49 years into the future.”