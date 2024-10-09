Fairfield University is no stranger to celebrations—especially those in which students of legal drinking age can enjoy festive libations.

Oktoberfest is a holiday of beer and pretzels in observance “of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen,” according to Britannica.

The Seagrape hosts its own Oktoberfest celebration exclusive to Fairfield seniors aged 21+ on October 26th from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year, there has been discontent among the class of 2025 due to a limited number of tickets. The tickets went on sale on October 10 at 5:00 p.m. and sold out rather quickly, in the span of just a few hours.

Senior Frances Harmon was unable to get tickets and stated “I am a little disappointed, but I understand that there were a limited number of tickets available. I just wish that the senior class was made aware of how limited tickets were and when exactly they would go on sale in advance.”

While there are a limited number of tickets available due to capacity reasons, students did feel that part of the issue was a lack of awareness. Senior Grace Lombardi, who did buy a ticket, said, “Luckily, my friends let me know about the tickets going on sale. If they did not tell me, I would have missed it completely.”

Students are accustomed to ticketed events where the race for tickets is often a stressful one – especially events like President’s Ball, where students are given the date and time tickets go on sale in advance. This method allows students to set aside that time to purchase their tickets.

All the notice that seniors were given in regard to purchasing Oktoberfest tickets came on Oct. 7, telling the class that more information was coming.

Even though the event is exclusive to seniors, one student took to Fizz stating, “Shoutout to the juniors who got tickets to Oktoberfest and took them from ACTUAL seniors…have fun losing ur money and getting turned away. Y’all suck for that.”

This caption accompanied a screenshot of the disclaimer seen when purchasing tickets for the event explicitly stating that “you must be 21 years of age or older and a Fairfield University Senior in order to enter the event. All others will be turned away at the door. This is not a university-affiliated event but is only open to Fairfield University seniors.”

The Fairfield Mirror has not been able to independently check the validity of the Fizz post and whether juniors purchased tickets.

Despite the displeasure of some, students with tickets are excited for the event on the 26th. It is tradition for seniors to go all out for the festivities, dressing up in German attire such as lederhosen and dirndls. In addition to admission to the event, tickets include unlimited drinks, bratwursts, Bavarian pretzels, along with access to the outdoor tents and port-a-potties. The class of 2025 is looking forward to their first Oktoberfest. Grace Lombardi concludes her thoughts stating her excitement. She says, “I am looking forward to it, I think everyone is!”