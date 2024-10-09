Stag families past and present arrived on campus this weekend for Fairfield University’s annual Alumni & Family Weekend, celebrating with food trucks, sports games, “StagFest” and Stag reunions. Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Anderson ‘97, ‘02, estimated 2,000 people in attendance, hopefully more with the “beautiful” weather that occurred.

“AFW is a Fairfield Tradition,” she said. “The hope is for attendees to leave with a stronger connection to Fairfield and to create meaningful moments with family and friends.”

In the traffic circle of the Barone Campus Center (BCC) “StagFest” took place, complete with returning food trucks, live music alumni band St. Hubbin’s, a Lil’ Stags Zone and a wine and beer garden. Athletic facilities were also highly visited, with a pep rally in the Leo D. Mahoney Arena to kick off the new athletic season, RugbyFest and sports games.

Anderson underscored the opportunity this weekend grants to reconnect with friends and family and gain a stronger understanding of life on campus. “…The weekend provides opportunities for alumni to reconnect and families to experience student life firsthand, making it a highlight of the fall semester,” she said.

Senior Hannah Bershefsky felt similarly towards the occasion, relishing the time spent with friends before going their separate ways in May.

“I’ll miss Rugby Fest and spending that time with my family surrounded by fellow Stags,” she said.

As for moving on post-graduation, recent alum David Turiel ‘24 credits the weekend with allowing him to reconnect with old friends and campus. “It was really great getting to see and catch up with friends who I haven’t gotten to see in a while,” he said. Turiel participated in the Young Alumni Mug Night at The SeaGrape on Friday night, but out of the entire weekend could not pick a favorite experience.

“The entire weekend was great and I don’t think I could pick a favorite thing, it was just great being back in Fairfield again,” he concluded.

This year, the university debuted three new partnerships with external organizations for the Stag community to enjoy. A merchandise collaboration with Dustbowl with “throwback products” was available for purchase at StagFest and online, along with ‘42 Brew, a recently-launched craft beer through a partnership with alumni-owned Elicit Brewing Company.

For a next-morning recovery drink, a final collaboration with Silvermine Coffee Roasters and Fairfield University has issued its new “Red Sea Coffee,” a roast with a rich, aromatic flavor, as described by FairfieldNews.

“My family and I really enjoyed family weekend this year,” said Emily Lamoureux ‘27. “There was always something going on around campus, so we were never bored.” Moreover, she praised the diverse options of food trucks present at Stag Fest.

The nice weather attracted the Lamoureux family to attend this year, as opposed to their absence last year. “It also gave a great chance to socialize with my friends and their families,” Lamoureux said, mirroring Anderson’s thoughts.

In addition to StagFest and Stag sports, the Glee Club hosted a concert, the Egan School of Nursing hosted their Clinical Initiation ceremony and a family concert took place Sunday night at Fairfield Theater Company on Post Road. StagFest did welcome some new additions, such as Friday Night Family Sports Night, Online Student and Alumni Mixer, as well as different vendors and products.

Sophomore Rebecca Mattei-Brown appreciated her time spent with family this weekend, also noting the undeniably improved weather from last year. “It was so nice to have my family on campus and to get to show them what my life is like at Fairfield,” she said. For her, the food trucks and petting zoo were two standout features.

“Overall, it was a great time,” she said.