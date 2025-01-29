Due to a national shortage of eggs, thanks to avian influenza, egg prices have skyrocketed and are expected to remain high, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture expecting egg prices to rise by 41%.

As a result, Fairfield University has enacted a small change. Jay DeGioia, Director of Stags Hospitality, shared, “Stags Hospitality in conjunction with the University decided to keep the student experience as close to normal for as long as possible. The only operational change we have made so far is to limit the number of eggs per visit to the station at the Tully to three. Students can always come back for more, as the Tully is an all you care to eat venue.”

Besides the limit in number of eggs, things seem to be largely the same, with students still getting two eggs on their Tully breakfast sandwiches and having other options including scrambled eggs and omelettes.

DeGioia added, “All of the other venues on campus have been able to source their eggs without a price increase to the customer. We will continue to monitor this carefully and provide updates to our community if changes have to be made.”