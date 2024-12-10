The date has been set for Fairfield University’s annual SantaCon event this weekend, and both university officials and town residents are preparing for what the event will bring. SantaCon, an annual event where students dress in holiday attire to party on the beach, has caused concern in the past, due to a strain on town resources including medical personnel.

Among those concerned are some members of the Fairfield Beach Resident Association. President Lucas Scholhamer said that the group is “absolutely concerned” about SantaCon and possible issues that may arise from it.

When asked about what we would tell students who are planning on going to SantaCon this weekend, Scholhamer provided a stark warning:

“Students should know that the town can identify who the hosts are—rental occupancy is on file with the Health Department,” he said. “Connecticut has laws that can hold hosts criminally liable (fines and jail time) for hosting underage drinking parties. If you’re an underclassman, know that you’re putting your senior friends at risk of jail time when you show up with alcohol.”

He then speaks to the seniors, “If you’re a senior living at the beach and you play a part in hosting SantaCon, know that if anything goes wrong, you can be identified and arrested or sued.”

In response to this, seniors living on the beach express worry but also doubt the reality of what consequences will be inflicted upon them.

Scholhamer notes that “Past SantaCons have been incredibly destructive, violent, and disruptive. We all saw the trash on the beach last year. Press and police reports state there were 15 ambulances called for intoxicated individuals [last year], and 17 the year before that.”

In addition to town residents, several administrators at Fairfield University have shared their concerns about the upcoming event. In an email to students sent on Nov. 22, Dean of Students William Johnson stated that he is aware of the planned gathering.

Johnson went on to provide several “reminders” for students who might plan on attending the event. He reiterated that, as always, SantaCon is not sanctioned or authorized by the school. Yet, he said that the safety of students at this event is of “utmost concern.”

“Public Safety, Residence Life and other administrators will be enforcing the Student Conduct Code and other University policies on campus,” Johnson wrote. “Any documentation made by law enforcement or University administrators will be shared with the Office of the Dean of Students and subject to the student conduct process.”

As Johnson also said, Fairfield Police will be an additional presence at the beach for SantaCon. In a letter from the police that Johnson attached to his email, police captain Michael Paris states that any and all happenings at SantaCon will be subject to enforcement of “all applicable town and state laws.”

These law violations, as outlined in Paris’ letter, include littering, open container violations, disorderly conduct and public urination. “The Fairfield Police Department will be deploying officers to ensure public safety and to enforce all laws in diligence,” he writes. “Any individuals found engaging in unlawful behavior will be subject to appropriate enforcement actions.”

Additionally, Paris said that all violations by Fairfield students will be reported to the Dean’s Office. A similar letter was sent to “members of the Fairfield High School community” on Nov. 12, stating similar warnings. Paris writes that high school students found in violation of laws will be reported to their school’s dean’s office as well.

Fairfield University Vice President for Marketing and Communication Jennifer Anderson ‘97 provided a statement to The Mirror in which she emphasized the relationship between the school and local police, fire and health departments. She says that they are working together, as they have “for decades,” to create “collective action plans to minimize the impact of large events.”

“Santacon is an event that has grown spontaneously in hundreds of towns and cities around the country and the world. It is not something that the University sought or has any direct control over…” Anderson went on to say. “The presence of non-University students has grown due to information shared anonymously on social media. Non-Fairfield University students were seen exiting trains, buses, Ubers – so much so that more than 70% of the infractions and medical incidents last year were non-Fairfield University students.”

There’s worry among students that they will pay the price for these types of incidents involving non-students. As Stags prepare for the festive event, the last large gathering of the semester, they’re worried that it may not go on as planned.“Honestly as long as everyone is respectful to the locals and resources it shouldn’t be an issue,” Ariana McKernan ‘25 said.