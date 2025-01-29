Sophomore Jane Coppola, a Communications and Psychology double major, has been preparing for today’s Career and Internship Fair, hosted by Fairfield University at the RecPlex.

Coppola is currently taking Sophomore Success, a class for students in the College of Arts and Sciences. According to her, the class has been helpful so far. She shared, “Yamil Cobo gave us some good tips in class about the Career Fair. We practiced our elevator pitches, and he also told us, which I thought was a really good tip, to start at tables you’re not [the most] interested in to practice [talking to employers].”

In addition, Coppola has been thinking about her outfit, as well as the final adjustments she wants to make to her resume before employers see it.

Despite this being her first Career and Internship Fair, Coppola said, “I am excited! I try not to be too nervous because I feel like the people talking to me, they’re not necessarily judging [me], they’re just trying to get to know [me], and they’re seeing so many people.”

Coppola tries to remember “that they want us to succeed as well. They just want to find someone who’s a good fit for them, and if I’m not a good fit for them, that’s okay, and it probably would be better if I wasn’t at their company anyway.”

As for what types of jobs and employers she’s interested in, Coppola shared, “I’m going to gravitate towards anything that has to do with community outreach, because that’s my favorite thing. I know that there’s going to be some summer camps there that specialize in working with children with special needs, so I could see myself gravitating towards tables like that and companies like that.”

Another sophomore, Grace Danielewicz, an English and Film, Television, and Media Arts double major, is also getting ready for the Career Fair. “I am preparing for the fair by setting up my LinkedIn page, learning about the companies in attendance and updating my resume,” Danielewicz said.

She is in the same Sophomore Success class as Coppola and has been learning the same tips and tricks. Like Coppola, this is also Danielewicz’s first time attending the Career and Internship Fair. “I am feeling a bit nervous about attending the fair, just because it is one of my first times having to network with professionals in the fields I hope to work in some day, While am a little nervous, I know that I am prepared and it is a great opportunity to learn and grow outside the classroom,” she shared.

As for words of advice from previous attendees, senior Jennifer Fajardo reminds students to “do your research! The career office sends out a list of companies that are going to be there. Find what you’re interested in so you know what table[s] you’re looking for as soon as you get there.”The Career and Internship Fair will be open to students today from 12 pm to 3 pm. Students interested in attending can expect to have the opportunity to meet ​​employers and grad school representatives from a number of places. A recent email from the Fairfield University Career Center says, “Students do not need to register for the fair – just come to the RecPlex in professional attire and bring your elevator pitch, resumes and StagCard!”