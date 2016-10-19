Boston, Mass.- Two Boston police officers were shot during a gunfight with a man on Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. The man was later shot dead by other police officers, reported police. The shooting took place inside a house in the Orient Heights neighborhood. The two officers that were shot were in critical condition, police added.

Cheyenne, Wyo.- Linda Patricia Thompson, a transgender parolee, was sentenced to six years in a federal women’s lockup on Oct. 12, according to prosecutors. Thompson robbed the U.S. Bank branch in Cheyenne last summer, reported Yahoo News.

Port Isabel, Texas- According to the U.S. Coast Guard, about 5,000 gallons of low sulfur diesel fuel spilled into the Intracoastal Waterway near Port Isabel. The source of the spill was later secured and the cause of the incident is under investigation, the Coast Guard said.

North Carolina- Up to 5 million poultry birds in North Carolina were killed due to flooding from Hurricane Matthew, according to Donald van der Vaart, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. Van der Vaart added that the loss of poultry birds is significant because chicken is a major contributor to the North Carolina economy.

DeSoto, Texas- Erbie Bowser, 44, a former member of the popular all-male Dallas Mavericks cheer team, is suspected of killing four people and injuring four others in an overnight rampage. According to The Dallas Morning News, Bowser threw a hand grenade into the living room of a home in DeSoto.

Hoboken, N.J.- According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the brakes were working on the New Jersey Transit train that crashed into the Hoboken Terminal on Sept. 29, killing one and injuring 110 people. Investigators have not found any mechanical issues with the signal or train control systems.

East Hartford, Conn.- A small plane crashed into a utility pole and burst into flames on Oct. 11, across the street from Pratt & Whitney, an aerospace company, according to NBC News. In its initial investigation, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board determined that the crash was “the result of an intentional attack.” The suspect of the crash is Jordanian flight student Feras Freitekh and investigators are still working to determine the motive for the attack.



Tallahassee, Fla.- After Hurricane Matthew struck the state, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker extended the registration deadline for Florida residents to vote in the presidential election after the Florida Democratic Party sued to seek more time. The registration deadline was extended to Oct. 18, the original deadline being Oct. 11.