Each year, students at Fairfield University are asked to complete a campus climate survey that is designed to provide insights into the student experience, including key metrics like retention rates and transfer student rates.

A new edition released on February 10 is open until March 7. Dean Johnson expressed enthusiasm about the forthcoming analysis, stating, “I am eager to learn what the survey results tell us about our campus climate.”

In the 2024 climate survey, a total of 818 students responded. Out of the over 5,000 undergrads that this survey went out to, that means less than 16% responded to the survey. With a breakdown of 65.25% identifying as female and 33.29% identifying as male, with a very small number of responses from non-binary, intersex, and other gender identities.

“Oh, I don’t look at it. Unless it says housing or College of Arts and Sciences, I don’t.” said Cyanne Coe.

The university uses the climate survey to gather data on various aspects of campus life, including student satisfaction, demographics, and areas where improvements might be needed. One of the main goals is to understand the factors that influence retention and why some students choose to transfer to other institutions.

Even though the Fairfield administration believes the survey results are valid, a research article from Inside Higher Education notes that students are not likely to trust university administration. Thus, feedback can be skewed, and perhaps even biased as students answer whatever they believe the university may want to hear from them.

By collecting this data, the university aims to identify trends, issues, and patterns that could help improve the overall student experience, with particular attention given to improving retention rates and supporting students who may be considering transferring.

“I’m choosing to transfer since I have found that this school is not what I wanted it to be,” said freshman Lexi Fitzpatrick. “I thought that due to this being a smaller school with smaller classes the discussions in class would have lots of participation and group discussions but it more feels like a version of High School all over again.”

However, for the 2024 academic year, the retention rate at Fairfield stood at 89%, placing the institution in the top 15% for retention across universities nationwide. This strong figure suggests that the majority of students are satisfied with their experience at the university and are choosing to remain enrolled.

The Mirror inquired into further information from the survey as to why students choose to transfer; however, Dean Johnson emphasized that while the university is eager to learn more about the results, “Institutional Research will be able to answer reasons for students transferring best.”

As Dean Johnson has noted, the information gathered from these surveys will be key in shaping future changes and ensuring that the student experience aligns with their needs. The insights gained will likely lead to targeted efforts to improve student retention by addressing the underlying causes of transfers.

As the results from the 2024 Campus Climate Survey are analyzed, the university is committed to using the data to inform decision-making and improve the student experience.

“We will be able to determine any specific changes until we receive the survey data,” noted Dean Johnson, acknowledging that the process of evaluating the data and implementing changes will take time.