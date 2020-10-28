After several weeks, Fairfield University moved back down a COVID Status Level, from orange to yellow, marking a significant decrease in positive COVID-19 cases following the quarantine of Claver Hall and beach residents, as well as a pause in athletic activity.

According to Dean of Students William Johnson, a Halloween party off campus, marketed by organizers as a “Halloween Banger,” is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 30. Johnson said that “Marketing for the event is being directed to students at Fairfield and Sacred Heart. We do not know if this is a legitimate event. We encourage students to be cautious as this could be a scam.”

Johnson also cautioned students to be safe as the event could pose a significant public health risk due to the spread of COVID-19. “This event has the potential to be a ‘super-spreader,’” he said. Johnson also explained that the University will be working with local law enforcement as a result. Moreover, he urged students to not take part in the event, stating, “We urge you to not put yourself in a precarious position by attending this or any similar events.”

As of Oct. 26, Fairfield has 32 active positive cases of COVID-19 in total, of which only nine are quarantining on campus in the Conference Center. In total, 333 positive cases have been found this semester, with 301 cleared to return to campus. 14 people were cleared to return on Oct. 26.

There are 12 students currently quarantining in the Conference Center, eight of which had previously tested positive before Oct. 26. 27 students are in isolation in the Holiday Inn in Bridgeport and 195 students are currently self-isolating at home, as of Oct. 26. There are currently 52 rooms left in the Conference Center and 23 left in the Holiday Inn.

The infection rate on campus remains at one percent.