Jerusalem: On Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to The Guardian, the Israeli police recommended that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted after a police investigation. This investigation concerned charges of bribery and breach of trust on the part of the Prime Minister.

Seoul, South Korea: The New York Times reported on Friday, Feb. 9, that North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-un, invited the South Korean leader, President Moon Jae-in, to the north for a summit meeting. Kim sent the invitation to the South via his only sister, Kim Yo-jong, who relayed the message herself since she is currently attending the Winter Olympics with the North Korean team.

Syria: According to the BBC, at least two Russian fighters were killed in U.S. air strikes in Syria last week. It has been said that the fighters were hired by private military firms who were backing pro-Syrian government groups.

Johannesburg, South Africa: The Huffington Post reported that on Tuesday, Feb. 13, the ANC (African National Congress) made the decision to remove South African President Jacob Zuma from power. This decision came after 13 hours of deliberations between Zuma, who has had a scandal-filled presidency, and his presumed successor, the current deputy president of the country, Cyril Ramaphosa.