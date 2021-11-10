I think that Christmas and other holiday festivities start way too early in America. We are incredibly unfair to Thanksgiving, which is a holiday that has grown on me over the years.

To clarify, I understand that other countries do not celebrate Thanksgiving, so I will try to exclude them from the slander. I have also spoken with people who say Christmas music can be for any time of the year, so I will exclude them from the conversation because they are unwell.

As a young lad, I always grew up with an unspoken rule in the house that we would always switch the radio station in the car if Christmas music was playing too early.

Obviously, Christmas music brings great joy to my life. It gives a sense of nostalgia that very few songs could ever do. I just think the timing of Christmas music emphasizes two big problems in our society.

The first deals with instant gratification or always looking towards the future. Playing Christmas music before we are truly in the ‘Christmas season’ is an example of not being in the present. This melancholic feeling that is experienced when people say “I’m growing up too fast,” all has to do with the issue that looking towards the future presents.

Time flies when you’re having fun, and that’s what the Christmas season does. I would much rather have the last 4-5 weeks fly by than a whole ⅙ of the year.

This issue can further be seen throughout many holidays. For example, Halloween is advertised as early as August now, yet I would never want the joys of Halloween to start before going back to school. Christmas, for some reason, does not get this same treatment.

Starting on time still gives around five weeks and allows you to cherish every single day among those. This starts to lead into the next problem, which is burnout and having too much of a good thing.

According to Deutsche Welle, Christmas music “…deactivates brain receptors for fear, while simultaneously releasing neurotransmitters associated with joy.” It seems to me however that just like all things that cause sensations of happiness, those feelings can be dulled when too much of it is given. I like ice cream, but if you were to give me ice cream every day, I’d be sick of it and probably wouldn’t see it as a fun reward or desert.

When you let Christmas music dominate for ⅙ of the year as some would want, it gets you so worn out by the time the day comes that you won’t want to feel the ‘Christmas spirit,’ but rather push ahead to New Year.

Playing music early also stops the Christmas season from starting with a bang, rather it creates a dull and unexciting climb.

When I hear the music, I want to see the trees and the lights, I want to smell the gingerbread cookies and I want to touch the ornaments as they are hung up. Instead, the music would be greeted with the smell of dry turkey and the uninspired sights of the orange and brown decorations.

I believe that Christmas music is part of the season of festivities and that playing it too early is a disservice to December as a whole. My stance springs out of my love and respect for my favorite holiday of the year.