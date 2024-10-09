It is no secret that the campus is crowded. Enrollment is going up, and first-years are being put in triples or placed in what was once lounge space. The Tully, as the principal dining area on campus, is getting crowded. There are even lines to get in at some hours of the day.

Most students will know that the breakfast rush is the worst. During lunch and dinner, the Levee, the food trucks and the Stag help remove some of the strain, but for those students on meal plans, the only option for breakfast is the Tully.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good Tully breakfast. Who doesn’t? But I will admit that I have been hungering for some variety. There are only so many times you can get an egg sandwich or an omelet before it starts to feel a little old.

With the aim of solving the overcrowding problem and increasing the options available to students, I propose the addition of a new breakfast diner on campus.

Frankly, I miss big fluffy pancakes with milkshakes. I miss the little jukeboxes that fit on your table. I miss the red seats, the metal tables and the pictures of Elvis on the wall. I miss hot chocolate and strawberry milk. I miss the classic American diner.

Now, where would we put such an establishment?

I’ve heard different recommendations. Some say the Quad, but I argue that the students living there already have the Tully. Others say the townhouses, but they already have the Levee, and many have dropped full meal plans. Others say Barnyard, but many of the seniors aren’t on meal plans at all, and other students would be facing a walk across most of campus to reach that location.

There is one option I have not heard proposed. Behind Meditz Hall, on Mahan Road, is a little spot of unused land between the Utility Facility and Grauert Field. I propose that Fairfield University dedicate that spot of land to a classic American breakfast diner.

Imagine it. One of those big metal railroad car diners they used to have in every corner of the country. Plushy red seats that you can slide across. Jukeboxes. A counter for serving coffee. Tall metal cups for every drink. Extra wide plates to accommodate the pancakes, homefries, toast and the sausage.

I firmly believe in this idea, and you should too. Not only would it be the best dining experience on campus bar none, it would also be a great spot for the community. The Levee is supposed to be that spot, but it is rare to find large groups of people actually watching sporting events in there. Why not try something new?

In any case, Sacred Heart has a diner like what I’ve described, and we absolutely can not allow Sacred Heart to outdo us as a school. It is simply unconscionable.