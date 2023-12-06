New Hampshire held its first presidential primary this week. Republicans Nikki Haley and Donald Trump battled it out to gain the support of New Hampshire voters. Trump walked away with 54.4% of the votes whilst Haley brought in 43.3%.

With the exit of Ron DaSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy Nikki Haley is the main contender to beat Donald Trump in the race for the presidential primaries. With Desantis and Ramaswamy’s exits, Haley has the momentum she has been waiting for. The Nikki Haley presidential campaign has raised almost three million dollars in the past week, the push forward into the New Hampshire primary with the South Carolina election in the near distance.

Although Nikki Haley came in a close second to Donald Trump in the New Hampshire primaries, I feel this is still a huge win for her campaign.

“I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last, this race is far from over. There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” Haley stated in a speech to her supporters after losing in the New Hampshire primary

Haley’s campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, said in a recent memo, “Roughly 50% of Republican primary voters want an alternative to Donald Trump. 75% of the country wants an option other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden.” Many voters searching for an alternative to Trump and Biden have turned to support Haley’s presidential campaign.

Knowing all this information about Nikki Haley’s fight to win the bid as the Republican nominee, it still may not be enough to beat Donald Trump. Trump swept the votes in the Iowa caucus while winning over 50% of the votes in New Hampshire. It is projected that Trump will also be declared the winner of the South Carolina primary in late February.

Since the presidential election is a numbers game, the grit Nikki Haley has doesn’t seem to be getting her more votes at the polls. The path that she has carved out in this campaign is narrow and could come to a screeching stop. With the intense support Trump receives from his mass amount of supporters, it will be a challenge for Haley to surpass him in votes. I don’t think that fundraising will be the answer to all her problems. Money doesn’t buy votes.

For Haley to win the GOP Republican nomination, she would have had to win New Hampshire on top of South Carolina. But Trump is already projected to win South Carolina. With both Ramasamy and Desantes endorsing Trump, it is likely their supporters won’t follow Haley into the upcoming primary election. For myself and many, having Trump become the Republican nominee is not the ideal choice … and it’s looking as if Haley will not be able to beat him at the polls.