In the Second Presidential Debate on Oct. 9, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton made history. As the second debate for a Democratic female candidate, this debate was already won by Clinton in the beginning due to her civil behavior, unlike Trump. He was recently caught in another scandal for his remarks made in 2005, when he said unpresidential things about women. One of Trump’s comments said was “grab [women] by the p***y,” among other sexually aggressive comments. During the debate, Trump stated that it was just “locker room talk,” but what he said may still catch up to him in the end when it comes to his percentage of women voters.

Trump’s apology for the comments made over a decade ago came early on the morning of Oct. 8. However, what could one expect? He’s running for president of the United States, the most prestigious title in the country, so of course everyone who doesn’t want him in office will look for anything that will derail his campaign. On both sides, people are trying to target the candidates on their mishaps. However, Trump’s exact words were “I said it, I was wrong and I apologize,” which isn’t really an apology. His statement felt like more of an obligation that he was forced to say, rather than a sincere apology.

Clinton and Trump started the debate off by not shaking hands and opted instead to glare at each other, which I thought was strange. Eventually, the two answered questions from both Facebook and the audience, with each candidate having two minutes to answer the questions. In total, Clinton spoke for 39 minutes and five seconds, while Trump, who repeatedly said that he was getting no time to answer the questions and that it wasn’t fair, spoke for 40 minutes and 10 seconds, according to CNN Politics.

Clinton won the debate; she dominated the stage yet again with real answers to the questions and explanations of exactly what she would do as president. She kept herself calm and collected.

Trump, on the other hand, skipped over the questions that he didn’t want to answer and spread false information. When discussing U.S. loans to Iran and the San Bernardino attack, Trump said that many people saw the bombs coming, but no one ever saw the bombs, according to CNN.

Trump was disrespectful to Clinton and to the moderators, Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz, by talking over them and having witty five-second comments to throw off Clinton in what she was saying. He didn’t seem comfortable talking about the issues and as the Republican nominee, he should be confident while debating the issues with the Democratic nominee. Time and time again, during the debate, he spoke poorly of President Barack Obama, specifically regarding ObamaCare, and said that both Obama and Clinton won’t say “radical Islamic terrorism.” Trump also touched upon how immigrants are coming into our nation and how there is a necessity to set barriers to prevent that from happening. Yet, he wants the other countries to pay for it, such as his desire to build a wall at the Mexican border.

They ended the debate with the question of something that they respect about the opponent. The audience laughed and according to The Washington Post, Clinton responded first saying, “His children are incredibly able and devoted, and I think that says a lot about Donald.” Trump then responded after that saying, “She doesn’t quit. She doesn’t give up and I respect that.”

The third and final debate is scheduled for tonight at 9 p.m.