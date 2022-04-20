I am sure we have all heard of senioritis — defined as a supposed affliction of students in their final year of high school or college, characterized by a decline in motivation or performance. Honestly though, having senioritis is a pretty valid. They have worked so hard to get where they are, and deserve to have some fun.

However, I am here to talk about another ‘itis:’ junioritis. Many of my friends are also suffering from this and honestly third year students need more recognition for the collective burn out a lot of us are feeling. The only difference is that we have a whole other year to complete, which makes it a more serious condition than senioritis to treat.

One of the main causes of junioritis is procrastination and burnout stemming from the idea of the daunting future. As juniors we have had a year of being the upperclassmen along with the seniors. We are finally taking the classes that sounded really cool as first years (while simultaneously trying to complete the never ending core curriculum). We know the way around campus like the back of our hand.

However, the burnout is real. Procrastination is in full swing. Second thoughts about post graduation decisions are being made. Perhaps even thoughts about undergraduate decisions are being made. And avoiding talking about the future while also facing the reality of being a senior in a few short months is sinking in. It’s all confusing and scary and your freshman year self probably thought you have it all figured out by now.

The reality of it all is that feeling lost and burnt out is normal. To any junior reading this- any burnout or fear of the future nearing you are feeling- you are not alone. Change is good, sad, and scary and there is no cure to the feelings that coincide with it. My mom always says “the only way to it is through it” and I believe that is how we have to get through the times of burnout or fear and keep pushing forward, as we are all just trying to navigate and figure our lives out.

